The amiable market town of Madaba is best known for a collection of Byzantine-era mosaics. The most famous of these is the map on the floor of St George’s Church, but there are many others in different parts of the town, several of them even more complete and vibrantly colourful.
St George’s Church & Mosaic Map
Madaba
This rather modest 19th-century Greek Orthodox church houses a treasure of early Christianity. Imagine the excitement in 1884 when Christian builders came…
Church of the Beheading of John the Baptist
Madaba
This operational early-20th-century Roman Catholic church has been transformed into an intriguing destination for visitors and pilgrims by the restoration…
Madaba Archaeological Park I & Virgin Mary Church
Madaba
Some careful restoration and excavation in the early 1990s led to the creation of this open-air museum, which houses a collection of ruins and fine…
Madaba
This insignificant-looking church contains a remarkable mosaic dedicated to the Twelve Apostles. The embroidery-like mosaic was created in AD 568 and is…
Madaba
Walkways lead around the ruins of this late-6th-century luxury private mansion, destroyed by fire and earthquake around 749. The walkways offer a good…
Madaba
Housed in several old Madaba residences, this museum features a 6th-century mosaic depicting a naked satyr; a saucy (and partly damaged) mosaic of Ariadne…
Madaba Institute for Mosaic Art & Restoration
Madaba
Originally set up as a school in 1992 by the Jordanian government, this institute trains Jordanian artists in the production and restoration of mosaics,…
Madaba
This helpful interpretative centre makes a good starting point for visiting the highlights of Madaba. It's worth a visit in its own right, as it's housed…
