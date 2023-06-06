Madaba

Overview

The amiable market town of Madaba is best known for a collection of Byzantine-era mosaics. The most famous of these is the map on the floor of St George’s Church, but there are many others in different parts of the town, several of them even more complete and vibrantly colourful.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Interior of Greek Orthodox Basilica of St George with the mosaic map of Holy Land in Madaba, Jordan.

    St George’s Church & Mosaic Map

    Madaba

    This rather modest 19th-century Greek Orthodox church houses a treasure of early Christianity. Imagine the excitement in 1884 when Christian builders came…

  • Mosaic in the Church of the Apostles in Madaba, Jordan.

    Church of the Apostles

    Madaba

    This insignificant-looking church contains a remarkable mosaic dedicated to the Twelve Apostles. The embroidery-like mosaic was created in AD 568 and is…

  • Archaeological Park II

    Archaeological Park II

    Madaba

    Walkways lead around the ruins of this late-6th-century luxury private mansion, destroyed by fire and earthquake around 749. The walkways offer a good…

  • Madaba Museum

    Madaba Museum

    Madaba

    Housed in several old Madaba residences, this museum features a 6th-century mosaic depicting a naked satyr; a saucy (and partly damaged) mosaic of Ariadne…

  • Visitors Centre

    Visitors Centre

    Madaba

    This helpful interpretative centre makes a good starting point for visiting the highlights of Madaba. It's worth a visit in its own right, as it's housed…

Articles

Latest stories from Madaba

Art

Jordan's life aquatic: surprising watery adventures in the desert

Mar 3, 2018 • 5 min read

