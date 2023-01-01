Madaba Institute for Mosaic Art & Restoration

Originally set up as a school in 1992 by the Jordanian government, this institute trains Jordanian artists in the production and restoration of mosaics, spreads awareness of mosaics in Jordan and actively preserves mosaics throughout the country. The restoration work of the school’s artisans is evident in the Archaeological Park, the Church of the Apostles and at Khirbet Mukhayyat. Visit the administration office to arrange a workshop visit to enhance your appreciation of the painstaking nature of mosaic making.