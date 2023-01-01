This helpful interpretative centre makes a good starting point for visiting the highlights of Madaba. It's worth a visit in its own right, as it's housed in a beautifully restored traditional house from the late 19th century, belonging to the Al Batjali family. Two of the rooms contain interesting information panels in English on the history of Madaba, and there’s a 10-minute film that sets the town in its historical context.

The shady courtyard of plumbago and geraniums offers respite from a hot day's sightseeing; there are clean toilets next to the centre's car park.