Housed in several old Madaba residences, this museum features a 6th-century mosaic depicting a naked satyr; a saucy (and partly damaged) mosaic of Ariadne dancing with cymbals on her hands and feet; and a mosaic in the courtyard depicting two rams tied to a tree – a popular image recalling Abraham’s sacrifice. A small, dusty Folklore Museum is included in the admission price; it features jewellery, traditional costumes and a copy of the Mesha Stele.

The museum is a little below par if you've toured the rest of the Madaba mosaics, but the open courtyard with grapevines, palms and a view makes a pleasant place to sit.