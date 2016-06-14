Welcome to Mauritius
Mark Twain once wrote, 'Mauritius was made first and then heaven, heaven being copied after Mauritius'. He was right.
Luxury Resorts
Mauritius is rightly famed for its sapphire-blue waters, powder-white beaches and, yes, luxury resorts that provide a front-row seat onto some of the most beautiful views in the Indian Ocean. These are places of the utmost refinement, of impeccable service, of facilities that range from pampering spas, designer rooms and extensive watersports options to dreamy swimming pools, expansive palm-strewn grounds and world-class restaurants. Your stay will live long in the memory and will have you dreaming of a return. Partly that’s because of the supreme levels of comfort and luxury. But it’s also thanks to the resorts’ discretion and warmth, and the unmistakable sense of being treated like royalty.
Active Mauritius
What to do, what to do? Lie on a beach all day? Or enjoy the wonderful range of activities on offer? Either way, you can't really lose and there's not much you can't do here on the water – highlights include kitesurfing, boat excursions to the beautiful islands of the lagoon, and the full suite of paddling activities offered by hotels and beach operators. But the diving and snorkelling here is terrific, encircled as Mauritius is by shallow waters, a coral reef, sublime underwater topography and a dramatic ocean drop-off. On land, you’ll need to decide between fabulous hiking, horse riding and even championship-standard golf courses. Decisions, decisions…
Wildlife Island
Once thought to be the preserve of nearby Madagascar, wildlife tourism in Mauritius is rapidly gaining in popularity. And why wouldn’t it? Mauritius has saved more bird species from extinction than any other country on earth, with the result that you can now see two of the loveliest birds of the Indian Ocean – the pink pigeon and the Mauritian kestrel – at various places around the island. Giant tortoises – in captivity in their hundreds, or roaming free on Île aux Aigrettes – are another drawcard, while dolphins, whales and sharks are just three highlights of the island’s richly biodiverse marine environment.
The Mauritian Table
Foodies of the world, rejoice! Mauritius is winning plaudits for the excellence of its food, and that goes for fine-dining restaurants at five-star resorts as well as beachside shacks serving fish just off the boat. Curries, seafood and staples like the thankfully ubiquitous salade d’ourite (octopus salad) owe their presence to influences from Mauritius’ Indian, Chinese, French and Creole communities – less a melting pot than a wonderfully aromatic cooking pot. The charming tradition of the table d’hôte, the family table opened to all and covered with the signature dishes of Mauritian home cooking, captures the essence of the warm local welcome.
Southwest Mauritius Tour: Chamarel Waterfall, Trou aux Cerfs
Your day starts with pickup from your hotel on the north, east, west or south side of the island. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna and history from your guide as you drive along the west coast to the Rivière Noire District. Pass through Le Morne, La Prairie and Macondé before curving back into the mountains to the picturesque village of Chamarel.Visit Chamarel Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Mauritius that plunges more than 328 feet (100 meters) against a scenic backdrop of forests and mountains. Continue to the Seven Coloured Earth, a striking geological formation created by volcanic rocks that cooled at different temperatures. Admire the exposed hillsides glowing with red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.Next, head to La Rhumerie de Chamarel distillery to sample local rum. Follow your tasting with a delicious, traditional 3-course lunch served with Chamarel coffee and water at a local restaurant. After lunch, continue up to a high plateau and reach a viewpoint over Black River Gorges National Park. Listen as your guide points out the variety of flora and fauna thriving below.In the district of Savanne, visit the secluded Grand Bassin lake, an important place of worship for Mauritian Hindus. Continue on to the Trou aux Cerfs, a huge volcanic crater formed millions of years ago. From here you’ll enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the island before you head to see the Shop of Ship Model.The art of ship modeling was brought to Mauritius by various sailors who visited this island. Le Port’s eye for detail and quality has many customers visiting them from around the world. Their craftsmen are adept in the art of miniaturization and the techniques of replica work. At times it requires more than six months for a craftsman to produce a particular model. They also create half models and replicas. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in the evening.
Mauritius Shared Departure Transfer: Hotels to Airport
Whether you’re traveling individually, with your partner or in a group, this transport service will ensure a stress-free finish to your time in Mauritius. Book your transfer for a time to suit your flight departure and meet your friendly, professional driver at your hotel or private villa at the prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and travel to the departures terminal at Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The service is available for hotels and villas in the southeast of the island, including Preskil, Blue Lagoon and Shandrani, as well as accommodation elsewhere on the island. When you book, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Mauritius accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-28 hours prior to your departure from Mauritius, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).
Mauritius Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotels
Book your transfer for a time to suit your flight arrival and then meet your welcoming, professional driver at Mauritius’ Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport to travel directly to your hotel or villa. The service covers hotels and villas in the southeast of the island, including Preskil, Blue Lagoon and Shandrani, as well as elsewhere on Mauritius.Whether you’re traveling individually, with your partner or in a group, this transport service will cover your ground transport needs. Avoid the potential confusion or waits involved in finding a taxi or bus and sit back and relax after your flight as you’re whisked straight to your accommodation. When you book, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Mauritius accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-28 hours prior to your arrival in Mauritius, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).
Full-Day Tour of South West Mauritius
Your will get picked up from your accommodation in Mauritius, before the tour starts in Floreal, where you will visit some hand craft workshops. After this, you will make your way to Trou aux Cerf. This Natural volcanic crater is 85m deep and 200m wide. Here you will enjoy a panoramic view of Curepipe, Rose Hill and Mare aux Vacoas - one of the biggest natural reservoirs on the Island.After, you will visit Grand Bassin and the sacred lake surrounding the Hindu Temple of the community. Every year the Hindu community perform there pilgrimage on the Maha Shivaretr. After Grand Bassin, visit Black River Gorges Natural Park. Here you will visit the Alexandra Fall with a beautiful view point of Southern Mauritius. Black River Gorges Water Fall and view point is place where you can enjoy a beautful view of western Mauritius.You will then visit Rhum de chamarel (Distillery) and taste the rum Of Mauritius. Next is, Chamarel Waterfall and 7 colored earth, which is one of the most beautiful places in Mauritius. Here you can enjoy the natural view of vegatation and also the panoramic view of the south west of Mauritius.
Mauritius Ile aux Cerfs Catamaran Cruise
Start your experience in the morning with a pickup from your Mauritius hotel, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Jerome Point on the southeast coast (if transfer option selected). Here, board your catamaran and soak up the magical views as you glide onto Mauritius’ aquamarine seas. Waft over the baby-blue waters and enjoy inspirational views over the surreally shaped mountains that dominate the island’s eastern shores.Before long, your catamaran will stop so you can snorkel. Either stay on deck to watch or jump into the lagoon to swim or snorkel amid the beautiful coral beds and colorful tropical fish. Then, dry off on deck and as you cruise to the mouth of the Grand River South East. Here, sail upriver to the famous Grand River waterfall. Stop to take shots of these majestic falls, where roaring waters crash over cliffs across the river.After your visit, enjoy a tasty barbecue lunch served on your boat. Savor grilled chicken and fish with rice and mixed salads, followed by fresh fruit, as you enjoy included drinks such as beer, wine and soda.Following lunch, relax on deck as your catamaran heads toward Île aux Cerfs, a paradise-like island encircled by white beaches. Enjoy time here to sunbathe, snorkel or enjoy the watersports available (own expense) on some of the beaches.Later, board your catamaran and cruise back to Jerome Point. Your experience ends with a drop-off back at your hotel. (if transfer option selected)
Day Trip to Ile Aux Cerfs Island and Grand River South East Waterfall in Mauritius
Enjoy a day trip in the South East Coast of Mauritius to discover the spectacular waterfall Grand River South East and the paradise island Ile aux Cerfs. Board a beautiful, spacious white motorboat with a friendly crew member and skipper heading towards the GRSE waterfall's mouth, where the river’s current meets the ocean’s tide, you will see some impressive ravines along with the mesmerizing waterfall. This natural spot adds color to your excursion with its surrounding rocks, greenery and fresh water. See wildlife, such as monkeys jumping in the trees with their newborns, fruit bats hanging up in trees and the endemic bird ‘Paille en Queue’ flying high in the sky. You will be served a small breakfast of cheese sandwiches and juice while enjoying the scenery as you're sailing, including some stunning hotels along the way. Next, you will have time to go snorkeling. Enjoy the marine life and see some beautiful fish swim right next to you. The water is so clear you can easily see fish and sea life and it is excellent for snorkeling. After this wonderful experience, we will continue to the postcard-perfect side of Ile aux Cerfs. You will have the chance to go parasailing (cost of other activities not included). After this activity, it will be time for lunch and you will again board the boat to travel to the wild side of the island for a delicious meal prepared by the cooking team. A nice table will be set up and waiting for you on the beach, where you will be served a 3-course lunch, including a starter, main course and dessert.Finally, you will be able to explore and see sea urchins, sea stars and a lot of coral. There will also be plenty of time to relax and enjoy some sunbathing. Don't forget to bring your sunscreen! The beach is wonderful for swimming in the crystal-clear waters under the big, blue sky and admiring the breathtaking views.Lunch Menu: Starter: Poulet Croustilliant + Poisson pane + samosa + salad Main Course: BBQ chicken + chicken sausage + mixed salad + garlic breadDessert: Fresh fruitDrinks: Orange juice + soft drinks + mineral water + beer + wine + rum (limited alcohol) Vegetarian Food: Available (kindly request it while booking in advance)Things to mention in advance: For any allergies with the foodAny other preferences about the menu