Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM
Blissfully isolated more than 600km northeast of the mainland, this tiny volcanic outcrop surrounded by a massive turquoise lagoon is a stunning mountainous gem that barely feels connected to its big sister, Mauritius, let alone the wider world.
Rodrigues
In 1691 François Leguat wrote that there were so many tortoises on Rodrigues that 'one can take more than a hundred steps on their shell without touching…
Rodrigues
The Saturday market is as busy as Rodrigues gets and it's the best place on the island to shop for fresh produce and souvenirs. It's open the rest of the…
Rodrigues
One of the loveliest cove beaches anywhere in the Indian Ocean, this isolated spot, enclosed by low cliffs, is accessible only on foot on the coastal…
Grande Montagne Nature Reserve
Rodrigues
One of the last remaining stands of forest on Rodrigues, this nature reserve crowns the island's summit. The Mauritian Wildlife Foundation has planted…
Rodrigues
Caverne Patate, in the island's southwestern corner, is an impressive cave system with a few stalagmite and stalactite formations. Visit is by guided tour…
Rodrigues
One of the oldest buildings still standing in Port Mathurin, La Résidence dates from 1897, when it provided a fairly modest home for the British chief…
Rodrigues
This surprisingly grand church in the middle of Rodrigues has one of the largest congregations in the Port Louis diocese. Constructed between 1936 and…
Rodrigues
This pretty little botanical garden of indigenous Rodriguan plants is an interesting way to spend an hour, not to mention a good initiative. Time your…
