Caverne Patate, in the island's southwestern corner, is an impressive cave system with a few stalagmite and stalactite formations. Visit is by guided tour, during which a guide points out formations with uncanny resemblances to a dodo, Buckingham Palace and even Winston Churchill! The 700m tunnel is an easy walk but gets slippery in wet weather; wear shoes with good grip and take a light jacket. Watch for the spectacular white-tailed tropicbirds soaring overhead before you go underground.

The track to the caves is signposted off the road from La Ferme (on the main road into Rodrigues from the airport) to Petite Butte. Buses en route to La Fourche can drop you at the turn-off.