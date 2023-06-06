Overview

At once Mauritian town and leading tourist resort set on a gorgeous stretch of coast, Grand Baie is classic Mauritian tourism, for good and for ill. In the 17th century, the Dutch used to call Grand Baie 'De Bogt Zonder Eynt', which means 'The Bend Without End'. Today it appears as though it's the development – not the bay – that's without end. Grand Baie has all the vices and virtues of beach resorts the world over. The virtues include good accommodation, bars and restaurants, while the vices can be found in water frontages consumed by concrete and touts, although the latter, in true Mauritian style, nudge rather than push. To escape the downtown scene, head for charming and quiet Pointe aux Canonniers.