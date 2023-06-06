Black River Gorges National Park

Mauritius, Black River Gorges National Park, Scenic view of mountains

Mauritius' biggest and best national park is a wild expanse of rolling hills and thick forest covering roughly 2% of the island's surface. It's difficult to overstate the importance of this park – it's the last stand for Mauritian forests and many native species. It's also the most spectacular corner of the island, so if you make only one day trip from the coast, make it here, perhaps combining it with Chamarel.

    Gorges Viewpoint

    Black River Gorges National Park

    On a clear day, the views from here across the gorge and down towards the west coast rank among the best on the island.

    Black River Gorges National Park

    From the Alexandra Falls Viewpoint, you can admire the cloud forest of Mt Cocotte (771m) and the view down to the south coast. The falls themselves are…

    Black River Gorges National Park

    The stunning Macchabée Viewpoint is in the heart of the Black River Gorges National Park, where some of the best trails meet.

