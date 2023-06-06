Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/AWL Images RM
Mauritius' biggest and best national park is a wild expanse of rolling hills and thick forest covering roughly 2% of the island's surface. It's difficult to overstate the importance of this park – it's the last stand for Mauritian forests and many native species. It's also the most spectacular corner of the island, so if you make only one day trip from the coast, make it here, perhaps combining it with Chamarel.
Black River Gorges National Park
On a clear day, the views from here across the gorge and down towards the west coast rank among the best on the island.
Black River Gorges National Park
From the Alexandra Falls Viewpoint, you can admire the cloud forest of Mt Cocotte (771m) and the view down to the south coast. The falls themselves are…
Black River Gorges National Park
The stunning Macchabée Viewpoint is in the heart of the Black River Gorges National Park, where some of the best trails meet.
Black River Gorges National Park
The Plaine Champagne Police Post is the trailhead for the Parakeet Trail.
Black River Gorges National Park
Fine views of Tamarin Falls. You'll need a guide to get here.
Get to the heart of Black River Gorges National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mauritius, Reunion & Seychelles $24.99