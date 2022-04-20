Flic en Flac

As wonderful and whimsical as the name sounds, Flic en Flac isn't quite the picture of paradise you saw on your travel agent's website. The area's moniker is thought to be a corruption of the old Dutch name Fried Landt Flaak (Free and Flat Land); the endless acreage of shoreline was undoubtedly striking when explorers arrived in the 18th century. Today the area is exploding with apartment complexes, souvenir shops, moneychangers and pinchpenny holiday rentals. Although development in Flic en Flac has gone the way of Grand Baie, the town's still a dozen clubs and restaurants short of attracting a party crowd.

  • MAURITIUS - 1991/01/01: Mauritius, Casela Bird Park, Flamingos. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Casela World of Adventures

    Flic en Flac

    When you arrive at this 14-hectare nature park, you're greeted with a bewildering range of options – in addition to being a zoo (with big cats, rhinos,…

  • Bolom Ng Metal Art Gallery

    Bolom Ng Metal Art Gallery

    Flic en Flac

    Once a hotel, now an eclectic gallery of sculptures shaped in wrought iron and tile mosaics, this place is a fun place to pass half an hour.

