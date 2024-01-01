Once a hotel, now an eclectic gallery of sculptures shaped in wrought iron and tile mosaics, this place is a fun place to pass half an hour.
Bolom Ng Metal Art Gallery
Flic en Flac
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.63 MILES
This popular ecotourism destination is a 26-hectare nature reserve on an island roughly 800m off the coast. It preserves very rare remnants of the coastal…
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens
17.87 MILES
After London's Kew Gardens, the SSR Gardens is one of the world's best botanical gardens. It's among the most popular tourist attractions in Mauritius and…
22.61 MILES
Protecting a 400-year-old forest, this reserve is an important habitat for the Mauritius kestrel, one of the world's most endangered raptors, and a visit…
11.57 MILES
Although dedicated to the world-famous Mauritian one-penny and two-pence stamps of 1847, the Blue Penny Museum is far more wide-ranging than its name…
9.27 MILES
If you're only going to visit one attraction related to Mauritius' rich colonial history, choose Eureka. This perfectly preserved Creole mansion was built…
13.68 MILES
The shrine of French Catholic priest and missionary Père Jacques-Désiré Laval is something of a Lourdes of the Indian Ocean, with many miracles attributed…
3.42 MILES
Locals like to wax nostalgic about Tamarin Beach and its surfing heyday, and in many ways this sandy cove still feels like a throwback to earlier times,…
23.7 MILES
Don't miss the central foire de Mahébourg, near the waterfront. The initial focus was silks and other textiles, but these days you'll find a busy produce…
Nearby Flic en Flac attractions
2.48 MILES
When you arrive at this 14-hectare nature park, you're greeted with a bewildering range of options – in addition to being a zoo (with big cats, rhinos,…
3.82 MILES
On the site of the old salt flats of Black River, this place runs 15-minute tours that take in old and new salt production techniques and this striking…
5.31 MILES
In the 1830s the British built five 'Martello' towers – copies of the tower at Mortella Point in Corsica (vowel order was apparently not a priority for…
6.03 MILES
La Balise Marina is already revolutionising the tourism industry in Mauritius before it's completed, by creating the island's first port welcoming luxury…
6. Municipality of Beau Bassin-Rose Hill
7.13 MILES
Architecture buffs will appreciate the unusual Creole structure housing the Municipality of Beau Bassin-Rose Hill. The building was constructed in 1933 as…
7.14 MILES
This attractive Creole manse houses the Mauritius Research Council.
7.19 MILES
On Thursday and Sunday scores of locals flock to the city to rummage through stall upon stall at this bustling produce and textile market; there's also a…