La Balise Marina is already revolutionising the tourism industry in Mauritius before it's completed, by creating the island's first port welcoming luxury yachts. Construction of the marina and its adjoining complex of shops and apartments is largely done, but once sales are completed, Black River can expect some seriously upmarket tourist traffic.
23.51 MILES
This popular ecotourism destination is a 26-hectare nature reserve on an island roughly 800m off the coast. It preserves very rare remnants of the coastal…
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens
21.99 MILES
After London's Kew Gardens, the SSR Gardens is one of the world's best botanical gardens. It's among the most popular tourist attractions in Mauritius and…
21.39 MILES
Protecting a 400-year-old forest, this reserve is an important habitat for the Mauritius kestrel, one of the world's most endangered raptors, and a visit…
16.1 MILES
Although dedicated to the world-famous Mauritian one-penny and two-pence stamps of 1847, the Blue Penny Museum is far more wide-ranging than its name…
12.8 MILES
If you're only going to visit one attraction related to Mauritius' rich colonial history, choose Eureka. This perfectly preserved Creole mansion was built…
17.93 MILES
The shrine of French Catholic priest and missionary Père Jacques-Désiré Laval is something of a Lourdes of the Indian Ocean, with many miracles attributed…
2.63 MILES
Locals like to wax nostalgic about Tamarin Beach and its surfing heyday, and in many ways this sandy cove still feels like a throwback to earlier times,…
21.7 MILES
Don't miss the central foire de Mahébourg, near the waterfront. The initial focus was silks and other textiles, but these days you'll find a busy produce…
1.18 MILES
In the 1830s the British built five 'Martello' towers – copies of the tower at Mortella Point in Corsica (vowel order was apparently not a priority for…
2.25 MILES
On the site of the old salt flats of Black River, this place runs 15-minute tours that take in old and new salt production techniques and this striking…
2.63 MILES
4. Black River Gorges National Park
4.33 MILES
A network of hiking trails crisscrosses the wild and empty Black River Gorges National Park. Unfortunately, they're not always well marked, so check the…
4.34 MILES
The stunning Macchabée Viewpoint is in the heart of the Black River Gorges National Park, where some of the best trails meet.
4.48 MILES
Set among the vast hillside plantations of Chamarel, the rhumerie is a working distillery that doubles as a museum showcasing the rum-making process. The…
5.07 MILES
One of the most exciting conservation initiatives in Mauritius in the last few years, the Ebony Forest seeks to recreate a small pocket of indigenous…
5.17 MILES
This eclectic place is utterly unlike anywhere else on the island. Essentially an interactive gallery of illusions and art, it has an upside-down room, a…