La Balise Marina is already revolutionising the tourism industry in Mauritius before it's completed, by creating the island's first port welcoming luxury yachts. Construction of the marina and its adjoining complex of shops and apartments is largely done, but once sales are completed, Black River can expect some seriously upmarket tourist traffic.

Nearby Mauritius attractions

