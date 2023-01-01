Rhumerie de Chamarel

Set among the vast hillside plantations of Chamarel, the rhumerie is a working distillery that doubles as a museum showcasing the rum-making process. The pet project of the Beachcomber hotel tycoon, the factory opened in 2008 and uses a special ecofriendly production method ensuring that all materials are recycled. The rum is quite well regarded by experts, and makes for a pleasant coda to a guided tour of the plant. Time your visit to enjoy lunch at the museum's restaurant, L'Alchimiste.