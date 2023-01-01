A network of hiking trails crisscrosses the wild and empty Black River Gorges National Park. Unfortunately, they're not always well marked, so check the route and trail conditions at the information centres before setting off. Look for the rare tambalacoque (dodo tree), black ebony trees and wild guavas. Birdwatchers should keep an eye out for Mauritius kestrels, pink pigeons, echo parakeets and Mauritius cuckoo-shrikes. If you're looking for a guide, try Yanature, Otélair or Yemaya.