This eclectic place is utterly unlike anywhere else on the island. Essentially an interactive gallery of illusions and art, it has an upside-down room, a laser room and plenty of other attractions that play on your curiosity (and wreak havoc with your sense of perspective). There's a pizza cafe, the Puzzles & Things Shop and an overarching sense of playful originality. It's opposite the turn-off to Terres de 7 Couleurs.