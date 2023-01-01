Standing on the shore 500m west of Baie du Cap, the Matthew Flinders Monument was erected in 2003 to honour the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the English navigator and cartographer. He was less warmly received at the time: the poor bloke didn't know that England and France were at war and he was swiftly imprisoned for six years.

For an interesting read on the subject, take a look at Huguette Ly-Tio-Fane Pineo's book In the Grips of the Eagle: Matthew Flinders at the Île de France, 1803–1810.