About halfway (1.5km) between the entrance gate to Terres de 7 Couleurs and the colourful sands is a scenic viewpoint over the waterfall, which plunges more than 95m in a single drop. With a reservation, you can abseil with Vertical World from the top of Chamarel Waterfall all the way into the pool at its base. Note that you can only get to the waterfall by paying the entrance fee to Terres de 7 Couleurs.