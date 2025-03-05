One of the most beautiful islands in the world, Mauritius is a multidimensional destination as perfect for families as it is for couples on honeymoon – for just about anyone, really.

Part of its considerable charm is entirely natural: Mauritius rises from the Indian Ocean like a vision. You can easily imagine how early seafarers must have felt when spotting its beaches and palm trees, forests and mountains, reefs and wild horizons.

Mauritius was also a prototype for multifaceted island tourism, combining the escapist pleasures of luxury resorts by the sea with rich cultural depth beyond the front gates. As well as the beaches, you can dive into Mauritius’ intriguing historical backstory, unique conservation success stories and sizzling-hot culinary experiences.

Here’s how to get the most out of any trip to Mauritius.

Snorkeling in Mauritius. The lagoon around the island is as beautiful under the water as it is from the stunning beaches. iStockphoto

1. Dive the west coast

A stunning lagoon surrounds Mauritius, and these shallow waters are picture-perfect in their own right, with spectacular diving at the reefs on the lagoon rim. Along Mauritius’ west coast, the waves break out near the horizon and the dropoff where the lagoon meets the open ocean is a world of underwater cliffs, populated by an astonishing array of marine life. Flic en Flac is the starting point for many of the best dives, including La Cathédrale, a fine spot to see scuttling lobsters.

2. Relax on the beautiful beaches

The beaches for which Mauritius is famed encircle the island like a garland. All of the resorts have their own, but there’s so much sand around that you’re never far from a peaceful public beach where you can share the sea with picnicking local families rather than hordes of visiting tourists. The richest choices lie along the east coast; southern beaches are quieter and wilder, while the west coast is better for those looking for activity out on the water.

A pink pigeon in Mauritius. You can spot these endemic birds at Black River Gorges National Park. CameraBaba/Shutterstock

3. Hike the Black River Gorges

In the forested interior of Mauritius, Black River Gorges National Park is a precious and protected wilderness that’s somehow only half an hour from the beach. Its dense forest is home to many native species of flora and fauna, including three endangered bird species: the Mauritius kestrel, the echo parakeet and the pink pigeon. As you hike through forests and past waterfalls, watch out for white-tailed tropicbirds flying high above the gorges or pink pigeons hanging out near the trail.

4. Head up to the mountains of Chamarel

Among the many worthwhile excursions away from the coast, a trip to Chamarel might be the most rewarding. High in the hills and with glorious views down toward the coast in places, Chamarel has become a culinary hot spot thanks to a growing number of casual family-run dining rooms and fine-dining restaurants hidden away among the trees. Other reasons to come include the famous colored sands of Terres de 7 Couleurs, Mauritius’ quirky museum of illusions and the Rhumerie de Chamarel, a fascinating, eco-friendly rum distillery.

Mauritian cuisine combines Indian, Chinese, Franco-Mauritian and Creole influences. Yapasphoto StefClement/Shutterstock

5. Sample Mauritian Creole cooking

Diversity is a defining feature of Mauritian life, and the island’s cultural melting pot is most apparent (and tastiest) in its cuisine. Indian, Chinese, Franco-Mauritian and Creole influences come together in Mauritian kitchens – making dining here at once a genuine pleasure and a globe-trotting adventure. The island boasts world-renowned chefs and endless places to sample local delicacies and staples. If we had to pick one place to try, it would be the stellar home-style cooking of chef Marie-Ange at informal the Palais de Barbizon in Chamarel.

6. Live in the moment on Rodrigues

One of Mauritius’ most remote quarters, Rodrigues – 600km (372 miles) away from the main island – feels like it occupies a different time and space altogether. Life in this peaceful outpost is focused on the pleasure of day-to-day living and connecting with the land and the people. Spend your days taking boat trips to outlying islands, communing with giant tortoises, perusing the Saturday market at Port Mathurin, or diving and snorkeling off the south coast or around La Passe St François. While there’s plenty to do, a big part of Rodrigues’ charm comes from something altogether simpler: slowing down, and savoring the joy of just being here.

Giant water liles at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden. natalya sterleva/Shutterstock

7. Ponder rare, gigantic species at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

There are times in Mauritius when it seems as if the wild tangle of tropical vegetation is visibly growing larger before your very eyes. Nowhere is this truer than in the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens at Pamplemousses, originally founded as the vegetable garden for the nearby Mon Plaisir Château in 1735. The garden has expanded considerably from its original footprint, and the stars of this gargantuan show are today the giant Victoria amazonica water lilies and soulful giant tortoises. There are so many head-turning, magnificent specimens to take that you’ll need a few hours to explore.

Eureka House in Mauritius. zigzag12/Shutterstock

8. Imagine the past at Mauritius’ historic mansions

Uninhabited until the Dutch took possession of the islands in 1598, Mauritius was at various times a colony of the Dutch, French and British before it gained independence in 1968. Under European rule, giant sugar and tea estates filled every available pasture of the Mauritian interior, and the centerpieces of these prized plantations were French-style colonial mansions, which today are some of the Indian Ocean’s greatest architectural treasures.

Like mini châteaux adapted to the tropics, these stately homes have gorgeous gardens, high ceilings, ornate verandas and cantilevered windows to catch the breeze. Check out Eureka House in Moka or Château Labourdonnais near Pamplemousses for fine examples of the style.

A beach in northern Mauritius. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

9. Indulge in the ultimate resort experience

If you’re looking to unwind and unplug by the water, the beach resorts of Mauritius have few peers. Some resorts are the height of exclusivity – if you’re staying at one of these lavish properties on a honeymoon or luxury break, you may never want to leave the resort grounds. Other resorts cater wonderfully to families, with kids clubs, water sports and more. Whichever secluded corner of the island you head to, you’ll find abundant resorts to choose from. Expect large and luxurious rooms, multiple swimming pools, ample gardens, world-class restaurants, organized activities and perhaps a no-indulgence-spared spa.

10. Explore an untouched wilderness on Île aux Aigrettes

On the edge of the lagoon just off Mauritius’ pristine southeastern coast, Île aux Aigrettes offers a vision of the ancient and wild land that greeted early explorers. The old-growth ebony forest here is a microcosm of to the island’s ecosystem before the arrival of European colonists in the 16th century. Restored as part of a government-backed conservation project, the forest today shelters all manner of endangered bird and other wildlife species. Just be careful not to trip over a Mauritian giant tortoise.

Dreamy Trou d’Argent is only accessible via the Rodrigues Coastal Walk. louma/Shutterstock

11. Meander along the Rodrigues Coastal Walk

Rodrigues already feels like the end of the earth – and the coastal walk from Graviers to St François just confirms it. Save for the occasional cloud or passing seabirds, there’s nothing to interrupt the views over the ocean to the distant horizon – and the silence has to be experienced to be believed. Best of all, it’s the only way to reach Trou d’Argent, which must be Mauritius’ prettiest beach.

12. Look for whales and dolphins

If east coast Mauritius is known for its resorts, the west coast is all about getting out on and under the water. Spinner or bottlenose dolphins are frequently sighted in the lagoon off Tamarin, and you can avoid the free-for-all by going to see them with Dolswim, which follows strict rules to ensure the dolphins are not disturbed. From July to October or November, humpback whales migrate down through the open ocean off the west coast and can be spotted breaching beyond the lagoon.

Enjoying just-caught fish on the sand is one of Mauritius’ greatest pleasures. Scott Biales DitchTheMap/Shutterstock

13. Sample seafood on the sand

Global culinary influences and celebrity resort chefs lie at one end of Mauritius’ culinary spectrum. On the other, there’s no finer dining experience than grabbing a table at a beachfront shack in Trou aux Biches on the north coast or St François in Rodrigues, and ordering the freshest seafood imaginable. Take your pick from lobster, prawns, octopus, grilled fish, calamari and more, deciding whether you want it served grilled or smothered in a red Creole sauce. Then sit back, and enjoy a seafood feast with a view.

14. Explore by boat for epic views from the water

While Mauritius and remote Rodrigues get all the attention, there’s an often-missed archipelago of inner islands within a day’s boat trip of the main island. To the east are Île des Deux Cocos and Île aux Cerfs – crowded in parts, but offering some gorgeous quiet corners. Pretty Île aux Bénitiers lies off the west coast; away to the north, there’s even more choice: Coin de Mire, Île Plate and Îlot Gabriel are all delightful. Combine exploring with time spent snorkeling and a picnic lunch, and you have one fine Mauritius day.

The view from the top of Le Morne Brabant. kamnacestach/Shutterstock

15. Climb Le Morne Brabant

The dramatic peak rising abruptly from the southwest shore of Mauritius, Le Morne Brabant is a UNESCO World Heritage–listed site that served as a home for a group of people dubbed the Maroons, who escaped from slavery and took refuge on this once-remote peninsula. Upon learning that a group of officers was heading to their camp, the Maroons leaped to their deaths rather than be captured again – even though legend has it that the officers were dispatched to inform the community that slavery had been abolished. After a tough but thrilling climb to the top of this poignant peak, you can take in of most of Mauritius. A humbling monument commemorating the people who died is at the base of the mountain.