Île des Deux Cocos sits at the edge of the azure lagoon and was once used by flamboyant British governor Sir Hesketh Bell to entertain guests. Today the Lux hotel group has maintained this hospitable tradition by offering tourists a relaxing day of swimming, beach lazing and snorkelling. Welcome drinks, an immense buffet lunch and rum tasting are also included. Transport to the island can be arranged by any of the Lux hotels or via the website.

Travellers with serious cash to burn can rent out the island's sole villa (constructed by Bell over a century ago) for an eye-popping €2000 per night, give or take a few hundred depending on the season.