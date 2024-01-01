Blue Bay Beach

Mauritius

With good views and a fine arc of sand protected from winds and waves, this is a good beach for families, although it can get overwhelmed on weekends.

  • Île aux Aigrettes

    Île aux Aigrettes

    1.86 MILES

    This popular ecotourism destination is a 26-hectare nature reserve on an island roughly 800m off the coast. It preserves very rare remnants of the coastal…

    Vallée de Ferney

    5.56 MILES

    Protecting a 400-year-old forest, this reserve is an important habitat for the Mauritius kestrel, one of the world's most endangered raptors, and a visit…

  • Blue Penny Museum, stamp museum at Caudan Waterfront in Port Louis, Mauritius, Africa

    Blue Penny Museum

    24.03 MILES

    Although dedicated to the world-famous Mauritian one-penny and two-pence stamps of 1847, the Blue Penny Museum is far more wide-ranging than its name…

  • Eureka, Colonial House and museum, Mauritius, Africa

    Eureka

    20.96 MILES

    If you're only going to visit one attraction related to Mauritius' rich colonial history, choose Eureka. This perfectly preserved Creole mansion was built…

  • Pope Francis makes a prayer as he visits the mausoleum of Jacques-Desire Laval in Port Louis, Mauritius, on September 9, 2019, on the final stop of an Africa tour. - Pope Francis visit three-nation tour of Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster. Francis' visit coincides with the 155th anniversary of the death of Father Jacques Desire Laval, a French priest who died in Mauritius in 1864 and was beatified in 1979. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

    Père Laval's Shrine

    23.67 MILES

    The shrine of French Catholic priest and missionary Père Jacques-Désiré Laval is something of a Lourdes of the Indian Ocean, with many miracles attributed…

  • Mauritius island, West coast, Rampart mountain at Tamarin

    Tamarin Beach

    23.39 MILES

    Locals like to wax nostalgic about Tamarin Beach and its surfing heyday, and in many ways this sandy cove still feels like a throwback to earlier times,…

  • Market fruit, vegetables, Mahebourg, Mauritius

    Monday Market

    2.53 MILES

    Don't miss the central foire de Mahébourg, near the waterfront. The initial focus was silks and other textiles, but these days you'll find a busy produce…

1. Île des Deux Cocos

0.57 MILES

Île des Deux Cocos sits at the edge of the azure lagoon and was once used by flamboyant British governor Sir Hesketh Bell to entertain guests. Today the…

2. Blue Bay Marine Park

0.67 MILES

In an effort to protect the area's rich underwater forest of rare corals from encroaching development, the government has given Blue Bay 'marine park'…

4. National History Museum

2.02 MILES

This terrific museum is one of Mauritius' best. It contains fascinating early maps of the island and Indian Ocean region, paintings from colonial times,…

5. Notre Dame des Anges

2.24 MILES

The butter-coloured tower of Notre Dame des Anges dominates the Mahébourg skyline. The original church was built in 1849, but it has been restored several…

6. Mosque

2.32 MILES

Mahébourg's main mosque is an important local landmark.

8. Rault Biscuit Factory

2.91 MILES

In 1870 the Rault family started producing manioc biscuits at its little biscuit factory on the northern outskirts of Mahébourg, and the factory has…