Chamarel
Known throughout the island for its hushed, bucolic vibe, cool breezes and world-class rum, Chamarel is a wonderful mountain hamlet and an alternative to coastal Mauritius and all those beaches. The town has an excellent culinary scene that's worth crossing the island for, it's home to the famous Terres de 7 Couleurs and Rhumerie de Chamarel, and it's the western gateway to Black River Gorges National Park and the precipitous Chamarel Waterfall.
Explore Chamarel
See
Ebony Forest of Chamarel
One of the most exciting conservation initiatives in Mauritius in the last few years, the Ebony Forest seeks to recreate a small pocket of indigenous…
See
Rhumerie de Chamarel
Set among the vast hillside plantations of Chamarel, the rhumerie is a working distillery that doubles as a museum showcasing the rum-making process. The…
See
Curious Corner of Chamarel
This eclectic place is utterly unlike anywhere else on the island. Essentially an interactive gallery of illusions and art, it has an upside-down room, a…
See
Chamarel Waterfall
About halfway (1.5km) between the entrance gate to Terres de 7 Couleurs and the colourful sands is a scenic viewpoint over the waterfall, which plunges…
See
Terres de 7 Couleurs
Chamarel Coloured Earths have become one of the sights on the island's usual tourist circuit. Some travellers (and we're among them) find them quite…
