One of the loveliest examples of colonial architecture on the island, restored Château Labourdonnais was completed in 1859. Built in teak and sporting an Italian neoclassical style, the perfectly proportioned chateau is filled with sober Victorian furnishings interspersed with some exceptionally lovely design flourishes. Compulsory guided tours last 45 minutes. The Labourdonnais Express (adult Rs 250, child Rs 175) is a train that does a 45-minute tour of the gardens and orchards at 10.30am and 2pm.

To get here, follow the signs off the M2 motorway, around 3km north of Pamplemousses.