Cap Malheureux's much-photographed church, the red-roofed Notre Dame Auxiliatrice, is worth a quick peek inside for its intricate woodwork and a holy-water basin fashioned out of a giant clamshell. A sign strictly prohibits newlyweds 'faking' a church wedding for the photographers here, but newlyweds – genuine or otherwise, photographers in tow – are a common sight in the church grounds. You can attend Mass here at 6pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.