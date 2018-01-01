Private Full-Day Tour of the West & South-West of Mauritius

Flic en Flac If you want to relax on the beach, catch a tan and meet some friendly locals, Flic en Flac is the place to be. With its white beaches fringed with Casuarina trees, it is a popular location for weekend beach activities such as swimming and snorkelling, and also has a wide range of bungalows for rent. When you’re done soaking up the sun there are a number of restaurants to choose from, and a lively nightlife. When the moon is full, the starry sky is clear and the rain ‘walks’ over the ocean far on the horizon, you can see a tiny white moon-rainbow over the sea. Rub your eyes, blink hard and look again… Yes, it’s true!Martello Tower at La Preneuse The Martello Tower at La Preneuse was built by the British between 1810 and 1846 to protect them against their sworn enemy, the French navy. Since being restored in 1999, the tower is now accessible for guided tours. If you have some time to spare, take a dip in the sea at La Preneuse. The scenery is dominated by the beautiful Black River mountain range and the unmistakeable shape of the Le Morne mountain that towers over the transparent lagoon below. Be careful of the strong current! Case Noyale and La Gaulette In these small fishing villages, you can find cheap rooms, apartments and guesthouses to stay in, which is great for kitesurfers on a budget. What better way to discover and appreciate how the locals live, work and play! From there you can drive up to the plateau and see the exquisite views from Chamarel and other tourist sites. You can also take a boat ride to Ile aux Bénitiers or, for the more adventurous, go kitesurfing at Le Morne. Le Morne The mountain of Le Morne is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a commemorative landmark of the harsh slavery period in Mauritius. Protected by the mountain’s isolated wooded and almost inaccessible cliffs, the escaped slaves formed small settlements in the caves and on the summit of Le Morne. The traditions associated with the maroons have made Le Morne a symbol of the slaves’ fight for freedom, their suffering and their sacrifice, all of which have relevance to the countries from which the slaves came – the African mainland, Madagascar, India and South-East Asia.