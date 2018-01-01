Blissfully isolated over 600km northeast of the mainland, this tiny volcanic outcrop surrounded by a massive turquoise lagoon is a stunning mountainous gem that barely feels connected to its big sister, Mauritius, let alone the wider world.

Often billed as the 'Mauritius of 25 years ago', Rodrigues actually bears little resemblance to its neighbour beyond the scenic strips of peach-tinged sand. The island's population of around 40,000 is predominantly African and Creole – a far cry from the ethnic melting pot on Mauritius’ main island – and you won't find a stalk of sugar cane anywhere on Rodrigues' hilly landscape. The pace of life, too, is undeniably slow, which gives the island its time-warped vibe. Great food, some fine natural sites and a host of activities round out an experience that lives long in the memory as one of those beautiful forgotten worlds in some remote corner of the globe.

