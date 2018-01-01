Southwest Mauritius Tour: Chamarel Waterfall, Trou aux Cerfs

Your day starts with pickup from your hotel on the north, east, west or south side of the island. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna and history from your guide as you drive along the west coast to the Rivière Noire District. Pass through Le Morne, La Prairie and Macondé before curving back into the mountains to the picturesque village of Chamarel.Visit Chamarel Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Mauritius that plunges more than 328 feet (100 meters) against a scenic backdrop of forests and mountains. Continue to the Seven Coloured Earth, a striking geological formation created by volcanic rocks that cooled at different temperatures. Admire the exposed hillsides glowing with red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.Next, head to La Rhumerie de Chamarel distillery to sample local rum. Follow your tasting with a delicious, traditional 3-course lunch served with Chamarel coffee and water at a local restaurant. After lunch, continue up to a high plateau and reach a viewpoint over Black River Gorges National Park. Listen as your guide points out the variety of flora and fauna thriving below.In the district of Savanne, visit the secluded Grand Bassin lake, an important place of worship for Mauritian Hindus. Continue on to the Trou aux Cerfs, a huge volcanic crater formed millions of years ago. From here you’ll enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the island before you head to see the Shop of Ship Model.The art of ship modeling was brought to Mauritius by various sailors who visited this island. Le Port’s eye for detail and quality has many customers visiting them from around the world. Their craftsmen are adept in the art of miniaturization and the techniques of replica work. At times it requires more than six months for a craftsman to produce a particular model. They also create half models and replicas. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in the evening.