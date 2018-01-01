Welcome to Black River Gorges National Park
Once prime hunting grounds, the area became a protected reserve in 1994 after scientists identified over 300 species of flowering plant, nine endemic species of bird and a population of giant fruit bats that numbered more than 4000. This is also an important habitat for three of the island's most endangered bird species: the Mauritius kestrel, the echo parakeet and the pink pigeon. Introduced wild boar, macaque monkeys and deer also wander through the vast swaths of old-growth ebony, and sightings are not uncommon.
Southwest Mauritius Tour: Chamarel Waterfall, Trou aux Cerfs
Your day starts with pickup from your hotel on the north, east, west or south side of the island. Enjoy the scenery and learn about the area’s flora, fauna and history from your guide as you drive along the west coast to the Rivière Noire District. Pass through Le Morne, La Prairie and Macondé before curving back into the mountains to the picturesque village of Chamarel.Visit Chamarel Waterfall, the tallest waterfall in Mauritius that plunges more than 328 feet (100 meters) against a scenic backdrop of forests and mountains. Continue to the Seven Coloured Earth, a striking geological formation created by volcanic rocks that cooled at different temperatures. Admire the exposed hillsides glowing with red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow colors.Next, head to La Rhumerie de Chamarel distillery to sample local rum. Follow your tasting with a delicious, traditional 3-course lunch served with Chamarel coffee and water at a local restaurant. After lunch, continue up to a high plateau and reach a viewpoint over Black River Gorges National Park. Listen as your guide points out the variety of flora and fauna thriving below.In the district of Savanne, visit the secluded Grand Bassin lake, an important place of worship for Mauritian Hindus. Continue on to the Trou aux Cerfs, a huge volcanic crater formed millions of years ago. From here you’ll enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the island before you head to see the Shop of Ship Model.The art of ship modeling was brought to Mauritius by various sailors who visited this island. Le Port’s eye for detail and quality has many customers visiting them from around the world. Their craftsmen are adept in the art of miniaturization and the techniques of replica work. At times it requires more than six months for a craftsman to produce a particular model. They also create half models and replicas. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in the evening.
Trou-aux-Cerfs and La Rhumerie de Chamarel: Guided Day Trip from Curepipe
The journey starts with an introduction to the art of glass blowing in Phoenix followed by a stop for a glance into the country's seafaring past at a model ship factory (Thursday only). Contrast the views looking down onto the high plateaus on the edges of the extinct volcano of Trou-aux-Cerfs with the mysticism of the sacred Hindu lake of Grand-Bassin. Your adventure into nature continues in the Black River Gorges National Park, a marvellous reserve full of wildlife and native flora.At La Rhumerie de Chamarel be initiated into the secrets of the manufacture of agricultural rum, with a chance to taste it at the end of the guided tour. Following which enjoy a delicious lunch in the locality. With its earths of the seven colours – a spectacular geological phenomenon – and a waterfall more than 100m high Chamarel is a must-see location!Please note: You have the option of taking this tour with the shopping option or no shopping included. See pricing details for further info.
Trou-aux-Cerfs Black River Gorges National Park and La Rhumerie de Chamarel Private Guided Tour from Curepipe
Contrast the views looking down onto the high plateaus on the edges of the extinct volcano of Trou-aux-Cerfs with the mysticism of the sacred Hindu lake of Grand-Bassin. Your adventure into nature continues in the Black River Gorges National Park, a marvellous reserve full of wildlife and native flora.At La Rhumerie de Chamarel be initiated into the secrets of the manufacture of agricultural rum, with a chance to taste it at the end of the guided tour. Following which enjoy a delicious lunch in the locality. With its earths of the seven colours – a spectacular geological phenomenon – and a waterfall more than 100m high Chamarel is a must-see location!