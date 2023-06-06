The North

Angsana Balaclava resort in secluded Turtle Bay.

Overview

Northern Mauritius puts on show the best and worst (such as it is) of the country's tourism. Grand Baie, at the centre, has a somewhat over-hyped atmosphere, but it's the sort of place where you can take what you want – Mauritius' best nightlife, some excellent restaurants and numerous excursions, for example – and then head elsewhere.

  • Château Labourdonnais

    One of the loveliest examples of colonial architecture on the island, restored Château Labourdonnais was completed in 1859. Built in teak and sporting an…

  • L'Aventure du Sucre

    The former Beau Plan sugar factory houses one of the best museums in Mauritius. It not only tells the story of sugar in great detail but also covers the…

  • Baie de l'Arsenal Ruins

    You can still see the ruins of the French arsenal – along with a flour mill and a lime kiln – within the grounds of the Maritim Resort & Spa at Baie de l…

  • Galerie du Moulin Cassé

    Housed in a charmingly restored sugar mill, the Galerie du Moulin Cassé features the vibrant floral scenes of painter Malcolm de Chazal (1902–82) and a…

  • Rivulet Terre Rouge Bird Sanctuary

    Just north of Port Louis, bird-watchers will want to take the signposted turn-off to the east that leads to the Rivulet Terre Rouge Bird Sanctuary. Sited…

  • Mauritius Aquarium

    This small aquarium has a decent collection of tropical fish (including clownfish), but the real stars are the whitetip reef sharks and hawksbill turtles…

  • Shiv Kalyan Vath Mandir

    Shiv Kalyan Vath Mandir is a vividly coloured Tamil temple that's older than Surya Oudaya Sangam. Remove your shoes before entering.

