Welcome to Goa
Pint-sized Goa is more than beaches and trance parties. A kaleidoscopic blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures, sweetened with sun, sea, sand, seafood and spirituality, there's nowhere in India quite like it.
Beach Bounty
Goa’s biggest draw is undoubtedly its virtually uninterrupted string of golden-sand beaches. This shimmering strand stretches along the Arabian Sea from the tip to the toe of the state, and each of the various beaches have developed their own personalities and reputations since the hippie days of the sixties. They cater to every tropical whim: choose from backpacker Arambol or bolder, brasher Baga; from the palm-fringed sands of Palolem to hippie market bliss at Anjuna or lovely, laid-back Mandrem; from expansive groomed sands in front of fancy five-star resorts or hidden crescent coves, where the only footprints will be the scuttling crabs' and your own.
Spiritual Sanctuary
Want to top up your Zen as well as your tan? Welcome to winter in Goa where yoga is king and the crop of spiritual activities grows more bountiful each year: sunrise t’ai chi sessions, reiki healing courses, meditation, and just about every other form of spiritual exploration, are all practised freely. Many travellers come here for a serious yoga experience and you'll find everything from drop-in classes to teaching training courses and spiritual retreats.
The Spice of Life
Food is enjoyed fully in Goa, as it is throughout India. The scents, spices and flavours of Goa’s cuisine will surprise and tantalise even seasoned travellers: whether it's a classic fish curry rice, a morning bhali-pau (bread roll dipped in curry), a piquant vindaloo, with its infusions of wine vinegar and garlic, or a spicy xacuti sauce, the Indo-Portuguese influence is a treat for the tastebuds. While you're here, visit a back-country spice farm to learn why the Portuguese were so excited about Goa.
Cultural Crockpot
Goa stands out in India for its Portuguese colonial architecture and heritage. The Portuguese arrived in Goa in 1510, lured by the exotic East and the promise of lucrative spice routes. Their indelible mark is still evident in the state’s baroque architecture, whitewashed churches, crumbling forts, colourful Catholic ceremonies, mournful fado music and the stunning cathedrals of Old Goa.
Goa activities
Private, All-Inclusive Tour of Goa
After a 9am pickup at your Goa city hotel, meet your guide and travel in a private air-conditioned vehicle to reach Old Goa, also known as Velha Goa (velha means old in Portuguese). This was the original capital of the state of Goa and the second capital city established by the Portuguese in India. It was established in 1510 and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Appreciate this slice of history as your guide shows you the many churches in Old Goa.Next, visit the Mangueshi Temple, one of the largest Hindu temples in the state of Goa. It was completed in 1560 and was originally a very plain building. Over the centuries it has been renovated and expanded. Admire the current lavish temple as your guide points out key elements like the Mangesh Linga.Then continue to the Shanta Durga Temple, a large temple complex near the village of Kavalem, before touring a spice plantation in the town of Ponda. The plantation is spread over a large area where TK SPICES are grown. After receiving a traditional Aarti welcome and a garland of marigolds, tour the plantation then enjoy a buffet lunch on site including traditional Goan dishes served on a banana leaf (vegetarian options available). After lunch, visit the Portuguese Latin Quarters in the city of Panaji, including Fontainhas (or Bairro das Fontainhas, in Portuguese). Here the Portuguese influence is easy to see in the architecture, the narrow streets, and the buildings painted in lively colors. Continue to the village of Dona Paula near Panaji. Formerly called Oddavell, this village was re-named in honor of a beloved and generous benefactor. It is now home to the National Institute of Oceanography. Finally, explore Panjim City, the capital of the state of Goa, on the banks of the Mandovi River, including the Baroque Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on the main square (known as Praça da Igreja in Portuguese), colorful villas, and cobblestone streets. Then sit back and relax for the return to Goa in your private vehicle, arriving at your hotel around 5pm.
Se Cathedral, Basilica of Bom Jesus, Dona Paula Private Tour
Discover Goa’s colorful history on this private half-day tour. Learn about the heavy influence Portuguese rule had on this region’s religion and architecture from your expert guide’s interesting commentary about all the places you see. After pickup from your Goa hotel in the morning by private, air-conditioned vehicle, your guide will take you to the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that holds the remains of the Catholic missionary St Francis Xavier.Enter the church and walk on the marble floor inlaid with precious stones. Admire the exquisite paintings adorning the walls that depict scenes from St Francis Xavier’s life and see the mausoleum that contains his silver casket. Follow your guide upstairs to the art gallery to see beautiful surrealist paintings from Goan painter Dom Martin.Walk to the nearby Se Cathedral, also known as the Se Cathedral of Santa Catarina, dedicated to Catherine of Alexandria, a Christian saint who was martyred in the early 4th century by a Roman emperor for her devout dedication to Christianity. Marvel at the facade’s Portuguese Gothic-style architecture before entering the church with your guide to see the Golden Bell, one of the largest bells in Goa.Re-board the vehicle and head 15 minutes to the city of Panaji to visit the historic neighborhood of Fontainhas, known as the Latin Quarter. Discover the area’s Portuguese influences as you walk with your guide down narrow streets and past old, colorful villas. Visit the small St Sebastian Chapel and see several statues of historical figures including the Roman Catholic monk Abade Faria.Then, drive to the Dona Paula Jetty, a secluded bay where you can enjoy gorgeous views of the Mormugao Harbour and the point where the Mandovi River and Zuari River meet the Arabian Sea. Feel the gentle sea breeze and enjoy the romantic atmosphere of this hidden treasure before exploring a small local market along the waterway.After your tour, you can choose to stop at the popular O’Coquerio restaurant for lunch (own expense). Enjoy traditional Portuguese and Goan dishes and try their famous pomfret recheiado (fish stuffed with red masala). Then, settle in your comfortable vehicle for the drive back to your hotel.
Goa Small-Group Shore Excursion Trip with Lunch
Get picked up at the Cruise Port and travel by an air-conditioned minivan in a 7-hour shore excursion in Goa. Visit the Sahakari Spice Farm, lush garden specializing in the cultivation of spices and herbs. Continue to the Basilica of Bom Jesus which was built in the 16th century. This magnificent building is the most popular and famous of all the churches in Goa. The mortal remains of Saint Francis Xavier are kept enshrined in a silver casket, which was wrought by Goan silversmiths in 1636-37. Dedicated to Infant Jesus, this church is now a World Heritage Monument.Head to the Se Cathedral, the most imposing of all the churches at Old Goa. Its vaulted interior overwhelms visitors with its sheer grandeur. This Cathedral has five bells, among them the famous Golden Bell, the biggest in Goa. This church is dedicated to St.Catherine of Alexandria. You can choose to visit the Church of St.Francis of Assis. The entrance and the choir were built in the Manueline style, the only fragment of its kind in the East. First built in 1517, it was later rebuilt twice, in 1521 and in 1661. The interior is illustrated with exquisite paintings and the floor has a large number of tombstones with coats-of-arms. The adjacent convent now houses the Archaeological Museum. Your tour concludes with a drop-off at Goa port or another location of your choice.
Private Cultural Tour: Ancestral Goa, Shantadurga Temple and Spice Village Including Lunch
In the morning, you’ll be picked up from your hotel in Goa and taken south to Ancestral Goa, known locally as the Big Foot Museum, in the village of Loutolim. Discover the Portuguese influences of this cultural center and learn how a local artist created the surrounding village to help preserve the culture and traditions of the region.With your guide, walk around the village to witness age-old customs and practices such as brewing feni, a local spirit made from coconut or cashew fruit. Visit Casa Araujo, a 250-year-old well-preserved Portuguese mansion. Inside, see its curving stairway, the elevated entrance, the imposing doorway and lavish rooms such as the chapel, dining hall, offices and bedrooms. Afterward, continue your tour to Shantadurga Temple, a complex constructed in 1738 AD. Admire the lush vegetation surrounding the temple and learn about its Indo-Portuguese structure as you explore inside. Notice the impressive facade, the vibrant colors of stained-glass windows and the palkhi, a golden palanquin on which the deity is carried on festive occasions.Then, visit Mangueshi Temple, a 400-year-old temple dedicated to the goddess Shiva and noted for its beautiful pillars. Your guide will tell you about Hinduism and the temple’s important role in the community.After touring the temples, drive to a nearby spice village, where you’ll be met by a professional biologist for an informative tour of the plantation and garden. Hear details about the herbs and discover their uses in medicine and cuisine. Then, make yourself comfortable around the table for a mouthwatering buffet lunch of authentic Indian cuisine. Test your newfound knowledge by tasting how the difference spices are used.You’ll head back to your hotel in Goa in the evening.
Shri Manguesh Temple, Bom Jesus, Lunch with Goa Port Pickup
9am - You will be picked up from the sea port or your desired location in Goa to begin your full day tour with a professional guide.9:45am - Shri Manguesh TempleA beautiful temple dedicated to Lord Shiva located on a Hillock. The 400-year-old temple is known for its elegant structure and the pillars which are considered to be the most beautiful among the temples is Goa. A beautiful seven-story Deepa Stambha (decorative lamp tower), stands at the gates in the temple complex. 10:45am - Shree Shantadurga TempleSet amidst lush emerald hills, this temple is dedicated to Shree Shantadurga Devi. The Temple has an impressive idol of Goddess Shree Durga who mediated between Shree Vishnu and Shree Shiva and stopped the fierce-full war going on between the two.12:30pm - Tropical Spice Plantation (Lunch Included)Spread over large tract of verdant land, which offers the perfect setting for you to soak in a pure unadulterated nature. Guest are welcomed in a traditional way. Healthy and nutritious food is served in a traditional manner on a banana leaf. Indulge in a riot of colors in the butterfly garden. Delight in the sight of over 75 spices of birds within the plantation. Catch sight of some vary rare and endangered species of birds.3pm - Basilica of Bom Jesus (a UNESCO World Heritage Site)Located at Old Goa, The Basilica of Bom Jesus is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The foundation stone was laid on 24th November 1594, and completed on 15th May 1605. Home to the Saint Francis Xavier, the priest responsible to bring Christianity to the region. It is said that the great Saint Francis Xavier had immense powers of healing which is still reflected in the remains of his mortal self. The remains of Saint Francis are kept in a well clad casket.4pm - Se CathedralThis magnificent 16th century monument is the biggest church in Goa, displaying the majestic grandeur of Portuguese rule. The Cathedral is dedicated to St. Catherine of Alexandria hence it is also known as St. Catherine's' Cathedral. The Sé Cathedral has five bells. The existing tower houses a famous bell, one of the largest in Goa and often referred to as 'Golden Bell' on account of its rich tone which has been immortalized in a Portuguese poem. 5pm - Church of St. Francis of AssisiTo the west of the Se Cathedral is the former palace of the Archbishop that connects the Se Cathedral to the Convent and Church of St. Francis of Assisi. This church was built in the 17th century. Attached to the church is a convent, which has been converted into a museum by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1964.6pm - You will be dropped back off to the sea port or your desired location in Goa.
3-Day Private Golden Triangle Tour Delhi Agra and Jaipur from Goa
Day 1: Goa to Delhi by Flight (No Meal)As per your flight time departure Transfer from Goa Hotel to Airport drop and flight to Delhi. Note: Flight Tickets book by (Guest) own is own as per your time. Arrival at Delhi Airport and Transfer to the Hotel in Delhi. If you have time visit Delhi Sightseeing. Overnight: 4 Star Hotel Day 2: Delhi to Agra by Train and drive to Jaipur (B, L)5am - Pickup from hotel and transfer to New Delhi Railway Station to board the superfast air-conditioned train to Agra. Breakfast surve in the train and Train depart 6am from New Delhi Railway Station. 8am - Arrive Agra & visit the magnificent Taj Mahal - one of the seven wonders of the world surely the most extravagant expression of love ever created. 20,000 men laboured for over 17 years to build this memorial to Shah Jahan's beloved wife. 11am - Visit Agra fort - the rusty and majestic red-sandstone fort of Agra stands on the banks of the river Yamuna and the construction was started by Emperor Akbar in 1566. Lunch Break, Lunch will be provide at the best Local AC Restaurant. After lunch drive to Jaipur enroute visiting Fatehpur Sikri (at your own expens) perfectly preserved red sandstone “ghost town” which was the estranged capital of mughal emperor Akbar, built in 1569 and deserted when its water supply failed. Arrive Jaipur & transfer to Hotel. (Agra to Jaipur by Raod Approx 4 Hrs) Overnight: 4 Star Hotel Day 3: Jaipur Sightseeing and drive to Delhi drop-off (B, L)After breakfast, check out at 8am and proceed to visit of Amber Fort, which used to be the capital of the Kachhwaha clan, till Jaipur was made the official capital in 1727. Hawa Mahal - built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, Hawa Mahal is the most stunning sight in the city of Jaipur. After lunch visit City Palace, the principle residence of the ruling family and is known for its stunning architecture. Part of it now converted into a magnificent museum. Jantar Mantar, a stone observatory raised in the 18th century. Time permitting shopping tour in Jaipur is an excellent place to shop and you'll find an enticing variety of goods available there. Some of the most popular items are precious gemstones, silver jewelry, bangles, clothes, blue pottery, and textiles etc.(Jaipur to Delhi by Raod Approx 4-5 Hrs) Evening Transfer to Delhi and drop at Airport your next destination