Miramar, 3km southwest of the city, is Panaji’s nearest beach. The couple of kilometres of exposed sand facing Aguada Bay are hardly inspiring compared to other Goan beaches but it is a popular local place to watch the sun sink into the Arabian Sea. It’s not a great place for swimming and bikinis are likely to attract unwanted attention. Local buses run frequently between Panaji's Kadamba bus stand and Miramar beach (₹4, 10 minutes).

Along the seafront road, at the start of Miramar Beach, is Gaspar Dias. Originally a fort stood here, designed for defence, directly opposite the fort at Reis Magos on the other side of the Mandovi. There’s no fort now, but the most prominent position on the beachfront is taken up by a statue representing Hindu and Christian unity.