The road to Miramar from Panaji runs through the Campal district. Just before you reach the Kala Academy are the strollable riverside Campal Gardens, also known as the Children’s Park. The gardens offer a nice view over to Reis Magos Fort and the boats that cruise along the Mandovi River each evening.

  • OLD GOA, INDIA - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Unidentified tourists visit the famous landmark - Basilica of Bom Jesus (Borea Jezuchi Bajilika) in Old Goa, India. Basilica is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Basilica de Bom Jesus

    6.18 MILES

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • Sé Cathedral

    Sé Cathedral

    6.25 MILES

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    17.96 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Goa, India - November 16, 2012: Menezes Braganza Pereira House - old colonial Villa-Museum of Portuguese era with beautiful paintings, furniture items and other decoration stuff of 16-18 century.

    Braganza House

    22.08 MILES

    Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…

  • Reis Magos Fort

    Reis Magos Fort

    0.64 MILES

    Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

  • Palácio do Deão

    Palácio do Deão

    25.76 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…

  • Church of Saint Cajetan in Old Goa, India; Church & Convent of St Cajetan Shutterstock ID 115804678; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Church & Convent of St Cajetan

    6.43 MILES

    Modelled on the original design of St Peter’s in Rome, this impressive church was built by Italian friars of the Order of Theatines, sent here by Pope…

Nearby Panaji attractions

1. Public Observatory

0.41 MILES

If you’re interested in gazing at the clear winter night skies over Goa, the local branch of the Association of Friends of Astronomy has a public…

2. Menezes Braganza Institute

0.48 MILES

The yellow-and-white Menezes Braganza Institute occupies part of the old buildings that were once the Portuguese army headquarters. It’s worth poking your…

3. Azad Maidan

0.52 MILES

To the west of the Municipal Gardens, the grassy Azad Maidan won’t win any prizes at a flower show. Its centrepiece is a small pavilion (whose Corinthian…

4. Mahalaxmi Temple

0.53 MILES

This modern, technicolor temple is not particularly imposing, but it’s worth a look inside as it was the first Hindu shrine established in the city during…

5. Altinho Hill

0.54 MILES

On the hillside above Panaji is the well-to-do residential district of Altinho. Apart from good views over the city and river, the main attraction here is…

6. Mario Gallery

0.62 MILES

This gallery and shop showcases work by India’s favourite cartoonist, Loutolim local Mario de Miranda, who died in 2011 at the age of 85. Along with…

7. Jama Masjid

0.62 MILES

Tiny Jama Masjid, barely 100m south of the Municipal Gardens and built about two centuries ago, is easy to miss. The exterior of the mosque is plain, its…

8. Reis Magos Church

0.64 MILES

Reis Magos Church was built below the fortress walls in 1555, shortly after the construction of the fort itself. A Franciscan seminary was later added,…