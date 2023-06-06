Panaji

Overview

One of India’s most relaxed state capitals, Panaji (Panjim) crowds around the peninsula overlooking the broad Mandovi River, where cruise boats and floating casinos ply the waters, and advertising signs cast neon reflections in the night.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Goa State Museum & Secretariat Building

    Goa State Museum & Secretariat Building

    Panaji

    Currently housed in the Secretariat, the oldest colonial building in Goa, the state museum features an eclectic, if not extensive, collection of items…

  • Statue of Abbé Faria

    Statue of Abbé Faria

    Panaji

    Beside the Secretariat Building, look out for the sublime, starkly black statue of a caped man, arms, hands and fingers outstretched, towering over an…

  • Miramar

    Miramar

    Panaji

    Miramar, 3km southwest of the city, is Panaji’s nearest beach. The couple of kilometres of exposed sand facing Aguada Bay are hardly inspiring compared to…

  • Altinho Hill

    Altinho Hill

    Panaji

    On the hillside above Panaji is the well-to-do residential district of Altinho. Apart from good views over the city and river, the main attraction here is…

  • Chapel of St Sebastian

    Chapel of St Sebastian

    Panaji

    Fontainhas is notable for being home to the pretty Chapel of St Sebastian, built in 1818. This small whitewashed church contains one of only a few relics…

  • Menezes Braganza Institute

    Menezes Braganza Institute

    Panaji

    The yellow-and-white Menezes Braganza Institute occupies part of the old buildings that were once the Portuguese army headquarters. It’s worth poking your…

  • Maruti Temple

    Maruti Temple

    Panaji

    Dedicated to the monkey god Hanuman, this large orange temple built up the Altinho hillside is resplendently lit at night, and affords pleasant views over…

