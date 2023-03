The yellow-and-white Menezes Braganza Institute occupies part of the old buildings that were once the Portuguese army headquarters. It’s worth poking your head in at the building’s northeast entrance to examine the grand and dramatic azulejos (glazed coloured tiles) adorning the wall, which depict scenes from Os Lusíadas, a famously epic Portuguese poem by Luís Vaz de Camões that tells the tale of Portugal’s 15th- and 16th-century voyages of discovery.