Goa Science Centre & Planetarium

Panaji

Kids and families will enjoy the Goa Science Centre & Planetarium in Miramar, with an outdoor park, hands-on interactive displays, 3D movies and a planetarium.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • OLD GOA, INDIA - DECEMBER 27, 2018: Unidentified tourists visit the famous landmark - Basilica of Bom Jesus (Borea Jezuchi Bajilika) in Old Goa, India. Basilica is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Basilica de Bom Jesus

    7.03 MILES

    Famous throughout the Roman Catholic world, the imposing Basilica de Bom Jesus contains the tomb and mortal remains of St Francis Xavier, the so-called…

  • Sé Cathedral

    Sé Cathedral

    7.14 MILES

    At over 76m long and 55m wide, the cavernous Sé Cathedral is the largest church in Asia. Building commenced in 1562, on the orders of King Dom Sebastiao…

  • Goa Chitra

    Goa Chitra

    17.14 MILES

    Artist and restorer Victor Hugo Gomes first noticed the slow extinction of traditional objects – from farming tools to kitchen utensils to altarpieces –…

  • Goa, India - November 16, 2012: Menezes Braganza Pereira House - old colonial Villa-Museum of Portuguese era with beautiful paintings, furniture items and other decoration stuff of 16-18 century.

    Braganza House

    21.62 MILES

    Braganza House, built in the 17th century and stretching along one whole side of Chandor’s village square, is the biggest Portuguese mansion of its kind…

  • Reis Magos Fort

    Reis Magos Fort

    1.24 MILES

    Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

  • Palácio do Deão

    Palácio do Deão

    25.25 MILES

    About 8km southeast of Chandor is the busy small town of Quepem. Here the Palácio do Deão, the renovated 18th-century palace built by the town’s founder,…

  • Church of Saint Cajetan in Old Goa, India; Church & Convent of St Cajetan Shutterstock ID 115804678; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Church & Convent of St Cajetan

    7.34 MILES

    Modelled on the original design of St Peter’s in Rome, this impressive church was built by Italian friars of the Order of Theatines, sent here by Pope…

Nearby Panaji attractions

1. Miramar

0.34 MILES

Miramar, 3km southwest of the city, is Panaji’s nearest beach. The couple of kilometres of exposed sand facing Aguada Bay are hardly inspiring compared to…

2. Reis Magos Fort

1.24 MILES

Opened to the public in 2012 as a cultural centre, Reis Magos Fort overlooks the narrowest point of the Mandovi River estuary, making it easy to…

3. Reis Magos Church

1.34 MILES

Reis Magos Church was built below the fortress walls in 1555, shortly after the construction of the fort itself. A Franciscan seminary was later added,…

4. Campal Gardens

1.48 MILES

The road to Miramar from Panaji runs through the Campal district. Just before you reach the Kala Academy are the strollable riverside Campal Gardens, also…

5. Altinho Hill

1.59 MILES

On the hillside above Panaji is the well-to-do residential district of Altinho. Apart from good views over the city and river, the main attraction here is…

6. Cabo Raj Bhavan

1.69 MILES

On the westernmost point of the peninsula stands an old fortress, Cabo Raj Bhavan, nowadays the official residence of the governor of Goa. Plans to build…

7. Maruti Temple

1.69 MILES

Dedicated to the monkey god Hanuman, this large orange temple built up the Altinho hillside is resplendently lit at night, and affords pleasant views over…

8. Public Observatory

1.69 MILES

If you’re interested in gazing at the clear winter night skies over Goa, the local branch of the Association of Friends of Astronomy has a public…