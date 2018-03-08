Welcome to Jerusalem
West of the Old City is a treasury of world-class attractions, including the Israel Museum and Yad Vashem memorial, while bars and restaurants crowd Jerusalem's downtown. Meanwhile, East Jerusalem endures the strain of an uncertain outlook, claimed as capital of a future Palestinian state while Israeli settlements and building projects continue to be developed.
Masada and the Dead Sea Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Your day tour begins with a descent into the Judean desert, a barren wilderness in the heart of the Holy Land. En-route, you will pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, before ascending by cable car to reach the mountaintop site of Masada. The cliff's remoteness and difficult approach made it a perfect fortress, and it was here that King Herod built two fortified palaces over 2,000 years ago. After exploring the archeological ruins of Masada with your guide, you will continue to the Dead Sea past the Ein Gedi oasis and the ancient settlement of Qumran. Here you'll have the opportunity to view the many caves where approximately 900 parchment documents of religious significance were discovered - the fabled Dead Sea Scrolls. The Dead Sea is the next stop, where you'll have approximately two hours to relax on the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Dead Sea skin care products at duty-free prices from the famous Ahava laboratory.The drive back to Tel Aviv and see the ancient city of Jericho, referred to in the Hebrew Bible as the 'City of Palm Trees,' from the Old Roman road which links Jerusalem and Jericho.Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Day Tour to Jerusalem and Bethlehem from Tel Aviv
Departing from Tel Aviv in your air-conditioned coach, your first stop is the Mount of Olives for scenic views over Jerusalem. From this vantage point you can see the Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount Esplanade, where heaven is said to meet earth.Pass the Garden of Gethsemane before continuing to the walls of the Old City. Here you will enter through the Armenian Quarter, and see the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers. Crossing over to the Christian quarter, you can follow the route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.After a short walk back along the ancient Byzantine main street, your overview of Jerusalem concludes in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, where your air-conditioned coach will be waiting to take you the short 6-mile journey south to Bethlehem.The hub of the religious activity in Bethlehem is the Manger Square which is flanked by the Church of the Nativity and also the Mosque of Oman - significant sites of importance for the different people that live in the town. At the Manger Square you can walk on the ground where Jesus was laid down after his birth, and see the places of significance from nativity stories. Visit the Greek and Catholic churches, before an hours drive back to Tel Aviv.
Masada and the Dead Sea Day Trip from Jerusalem
Israel Day Tour of Old City Jerusalem, Dead Sea from Tel Aviv
Begin with a pickup by climate-controlled coach from your Tel Aviv hotel, and travel to Jerusalem to begin your day trip. After entering through the city walls, see the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers, before walking the pilgrimage route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.After, your air-conditioned coach will be ready to pick you up, and in just under an hour you'll be at the Dead Sea for some relaxation time. Here you will have approximately two hours to walk around the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. Your highlights of Israel day trip will head back to Tel Aviv, seeing the historical city of Jericho (City of Palm Trees) en-route. Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Jerusalem Three Religions Holy City Walking Tour
Meet your guide at the walls of Old Jerusalem and set off on your walking tour. As you work your way through the bustling lanes, learn about Jerusalem’s 3,000-year and more history, and how it became a spiritual center for Christianity, Judaism and Islam.Stop at the holiest sites and listen as your guide unravels their role in each religion in a crystal-clear and impartial way. Learn about their early history and get to understand their significance to those who revere them, be they Jews, Christians or Muslims, or all three.Walk up to the Temple Mount and marvel at the stunning, gold-covered Dome of the Rock, a Muslim shrine believed to mark where the Prophet Mohammed rose to heaven. As you admire the building, learn how it stands on a site revered by Jews as the original location of the First and Second Jewish Temples and the place where Abraham prepared to sacrifice Isaac.See the two other Muslim monuments situated here — the beautiful Dome of the Chain and Al Aqsa Mosque — and then walk to the Western Wall (Wailing Wall) at the base of the Mount.Drink in the scenes around the wall as your guide explains why it is a site of pilgrimage for Jews. Then, continue to the Christian quarter and walk along part of the Via Dolorosa, the path that, according to Christians, Jesus took to Calvary. See some of the Stations of the Cross and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, reputedly built on the site of his crucifixion.Head to Mt Zion outside the walls and visit the Hall of the Last Supper, a 12th-century room said to stand where Jesus had his last meal with his disciples. Also, visit the Tomb of King David, viewed by Jews as the burial place of the second king of Israel. After your visit, walk back to the city walls, where your tour comes to an end.Please note: The order of sightseeing as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Nazareth, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Jerusalem
Set off from Jerusalem in your air-conditioned coach to the town of Nazareth, where you will visit popular Holy Land sites such as the Church of the Annunciation (where the Angel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary) and the Church of St Joseph’s Carpentry.Continuing north through the small village of Kafer Kana, your Holy Land day trip passes the Church of the Multiplication by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes and the feeding of the 5,000 took place.Stop on the shores of the Sea of Galilee to explore the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and discover the ruins of the celebrated great Synagogue where Jesus first taught his followers.Finally, travel via the coastal city of Tiberias to reach Yardenit – a sacred site at the southern end of the Sea of Galilee where the River Jordan flows down to meet the Dead Sea. Many Christian visitors to the region feel a deep connection to the River Jordan; as such it is possible to be baptized here, as part of the tour. Passing the stunning Mt. Tabor, your tour returns to Jerusalem.Whatever your religion, no trip to Israel is complete without seeing these Holy Land places of such historical and cultural importance!