Private Half-Day Desert Safari from Doha
Get picked up from your hotel in Doha at either 9am or 2pm, depending which option you choose. Climb into the comfortable 4-wheel drive vehicle and travel along the coast, passing oil fields and towers, until you arrive in to Sealine. Here, air will be released from your vehicle's tires to enable it to drive smoothly over the soft sand of the magnificent dunes which lie ahead.Continue across the sand towards the Inland Sea, the natural border to Saudi Arabia, which offers breathtaking views and perfect photo opportunities. After a brief stop, carry on to Khor Al Adeid, one of only three places in the world where the desert meets the sea. Enjoy some light refreshments at a desert camp before heading back to Doha, where the tour ends.
Historical Day Trip: North of Qatar from Doha
Welcome to Qatar’s history. Your tour guide will take you on a time travel starting at Al Khor’s harbor, the country's center for pearl diving and fishing in old times. Passing through Al Thakira, you will visit the mangroves and an ancient Mosque at Al-Jassasiya. The Zubara Fort is well known as an archaeological site and excavations are taking place there till today. You will also visit a traditional Qatari village in the North, with houses made of limestone and mud. Al Shamal is the north point of Qatar, from where you can see Bahrain on clear days. Enjoy the view before being transported back to your accommodation in Doha.
Full-day Private Qatar Desert Safari from Doha
Be picked up from your hotel in Doha and get the chance to enjoy the tranquillity of the desert and see the panoramic view of Khor Al Adeid (Inland Sea) that lies between the KSA and Qatar borders. Have fun at the inviting desert camp facing the pristine beach front with high quality amenities with an authentic Qatari Mejlis that is waiting for you to complete your experience. On your way home, you will be taken to Souk Al Wakra where you may buy a variety of perfumes, gold, spices & Arabic handicrafts. The Souk’s Development in Al Wakra is part of the Al Wakra Master Plan, which commenced seven years ago to turn Al Wakra into a waterfront destination and a vibrant city.You will be returned to your hotel.
Doha Express Private City Tour
Your private driver/guide will collect you from your Doha hotel at either 9am or 3pm to start your city tour: please note there are no morning departures on Fridays. You'll travel in air-conditioned comfort with included water and soft drinks. Your first stop will be the Pearl. A remarkable artificial island created in the shape of an oyster, it's set the standard for luxury with its soft white sand beaches and upscale developments. Next, explore Katara, the beachfront cultural village that's home to an amphitheater, an opera house, art galleries, and a range of local and international restaurants. Get to grips with the world of Islamic arts and culture at the waterfront Museum of Islamic Arts. This stunning building is home to treasures including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, and glass, some dating all the way back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad. Finally, delve into the Souq Waqif, a traditional Arabian bazaar with a maze of alleyways. The cafes, restaurants, stalls, and stores are a captivating place to explore – or shop for souvenirs.Your tour will conclude with drop-off at your hotel at approximately 1pm or 7pm.
Private Souk Waqif or Al Wakra Souk Shopping Tour in Doha
Enjoy a visit to the Souq's of Doha. Be picked up from your hotel and taken on an unforgettable shopping tour.A visit to one of the falcon shops is a unique experience – some shopkeepers will allow you to photograph and handle the birds while explaining equipment and training. There are regular displays of folk dance and music, particularly on festive occasions, and opportunities to photograph donkeys with traditional patterned saddles. Enjoy your day or evening at the Souq before returning to your hotel.
Half-Day Private Msheireb Museums and Souk Waqif Tour from Doh
Be picked up from your hotel in Doha to experience this tour. First up go to Msheireb Enrichment Centre that is located just next to the Sheraton, one of the oldest hotels in Doha, opened in 1982. Msheireb has been created to showcase glorious past & the path it wants to take into the future. The expert in place will tell you many insights that even Residents in Doha might not know. A small collection of artifacts are available in high tech atmosphere. You will see a movie with authentic experience reports about "Old Qatar" and the tremendous change it has undergone in the past 20 years. Passing thru Corniche area, you move to the SouqWaqif Area where the Msheireb Museums celebrate the history of four historic heritage houses in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Located within the oldest part of the capital, they form an important part of Qatar’s national history. They reveal unique aspects of Qatar’s cultural and social development in inspiring to create trusted environments in which the people of Qatar will engage, converse and exchange thoughts about both their past and their future. Msheireb Museums are an integral aspect of the inner city’s regeneration of the old commercial centre with its traditional community-based lifestyle. The restoration of the four heritage houses, Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House and Radwani House, into world-class museums forms a vital part of the Msheireb Downtown Doha development.