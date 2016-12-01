Welcome to Fiji
Set your internal clock to ‘Fiji time’: exploring the archipelago’s exquisite beaches, undersea marvels, lush interiors and fascinating culture shouldn’t be rushed.
Throwing Down the (Beach) Towel
Dazzling sands, perfect palm trees and waters so blue they glow – Fiji’s beaches look airbrushed. While stunning stretches abound, it’s on the islands of the Mamanucas and Yasawas that you’ll find heavenly heavyweights. These beaches are the poster-child for paradise, luring thousands of visitors keen to discover their own South Sea idyll. The appeal of the islands stretches beyond holiday snaps; the reefs, bays and sublime sands have provided cinematic eye candy to films including Cast Away with Tom Hanks and 1980 teen-dream classic The Blue Lagoon.
Wetter is Better
Fiji’s calm seas belie the riot of life going on within. With seemingly endless stretches of intensely coloured reefs and more than 1500 species of fish and colossal creatures Fiji’s underwater world is worth the plunge. Seasoned divers and snorkellers will find plenty to excite them, while first-timers will be bubbling excited exclamations into their mouthpieces. Anywhere a fin flashes or coral waves, you’ll find a diving or snorkel day trip and there are excellent live-aboard journeys for those after a truly immersive experience.
Beyond the Beach
While it’s easy to spend your holiday in, on or under the water, those who take the time to towel off will be rewarded by a wealth of terra firma treats. Fiji offers ample opportunities for hikers, birdwatchers, amblers and forest-fanciers, particularly on the islands of Taveuni – known as ‘The Garden Island’ for its ludicrously lush interiors – and Kadavu, a less-travelled slice of prehistoric paradise with almost no roads to speak of. If urban wildlife is your thing, Suva boasts a surprising nightlife scene, while towns like Savusavu entice with rollicking taverns and meet-the-locals haunts.
A Warm Welcome
Fijian life revolves around the church, the village, the rugby field and the garden. While this may sound insular, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more open and welcoming population. Though the realities of local life are less sunny than the country’s skies – many regions are poor and lack basic services – Fijians are famous for their hospitality and warmth, which makes it easy to make friends or immerse yourself in Fijian culture on a village homestay.
Top experiences in Fiji
Fiji activities
Fijian Islands Snorkel Cruise with BBQ and Drinks from Nadi
Your cruise includes continental champagne breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and all beverages including beer and champagne, so come aboard, and let yourself be pampered for a day.This is the ultimate cruise to the Fijian islands. You'll visit Snorkel Island, located in the Mamanuca group.Take the opportunity to snorkel the coral reefs as all snorkel equipment including masks, snorkels and fins will be provided. Your cruise includes a continental breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and beverage service. All beverages are included, such as soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits along with tea, coffee, milk and fruit juices will be available during the entire day free of charge. Cruise Route: You'll visit a private and exclusive uninhabited 'schooner' island paradise plus you'll also sail by four additional islands namely Malamala, Vunavadra, Bounty and Treasure Islands within the Mamanuca groupChampagne Breakfast includes: Freshly baked scones, danish, toast, fresh fruit served with Champagne, fruit juices, coffee and tea BBQ Lunch includes: Chicken, fish, roast beef, sausages served with coleslaw, potato and tossed green salad, fresh bread, dessert and fresh fruit. All meals are freshly prepared on board by the chef. Click on "View Additional info" for hotel pickup times
Nadi Arrival Shared Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Nadi International Airport to your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Enjoy a Welcome meet and greet with a shell lei when you arrive in Fiji! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Fiji hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Hotel pick up Areas: Area 1 - Nadi Hotels * Capricorn International Hotel * Mercure Nadi (Formerly Dominion) * Novotel Nadi (Formerly Mocambo) * Raffles Gateway Hotel * Nomads Tanoa Skylodge * Dulcinea Hotel Oasis * Tanoa International Hotel * Tokatoka Resort Hotel * Hexagon International Hotel, Spas & Villas (formally known as West Motor Inn) * Travellers Holiday Apartments * Trans International Hotel Area 2 - Denarau* Beachside Resort* Smugglers Cove Beach Resort&Hotel* Club Fiji Resort* Grand West's Villas * Sheraton Fiji Resort * Sheraton Denarau Villas * The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa * The Terraces * Seaplane Base * Worldmark by Wyndham Resort (formally known as Trendwest) * Port Denarau * Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa * Radisson Blu Resort fiji * Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Managed by Hilton * Sonaisali Island Resort * Nadi Bay Resort Motel * Oasis Palms Hotel * Club Fiji Resort (Wailoaloa) * Grand West's Villas (Wailoaloa) * Smugglers Cove Beach Resort & Hotel (Wailoaloa) * Travellers Beach (Wailoaloa) * Blue Water Lodge (Wailoaloa) * Aquarius Pacific (Wailloaloa) * Tropic of Capricorn (Wailoaloa) * Wailoaloa Beach Resort * Beach Escape Villas (Wailoaloa) * Edgewater Backpackers (Wailoaloa) * Horizon Beach (Wailoaloa) * Driftin Hostel (Wailoaloa) Area 3 - Fijian Resort, Intercontinental Fiji Resort, Yatule Resort , Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay Area 4 - Outrigger on the Lagoon, Crows Nest Area 5 - The Naviti Resort, Warwick Resort and Spa, Tambua Sands, Hideaway Resort Area 6 - Lautoka, First Landing, Anchorage Beach Resort, Tanoa Waterfront Hotel Don't forget to book your Nadi Airport Departure Transfer.
Nadi Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel to Nadi International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise the name of your Fiji hotel and your flight details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a voucher to present to the driver. You must call the supplier 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.
Suva Shore Excursion: Jewel of Fiji Tour
Your Jewel of Fiji shore excursion includes the awesome foursome tour, river canoeing (long boat exhilarating ride), Fijian cultural village tour, a magic waterfall swim and bamboo rafting. River Canoeing After being picked up from your designated pickup location at the Suva Port, you will travel to the Adventure Capital district of Fiji, Pacific Harbour - Navua to begin a journey to a world away from the cares of modern living. Enjoy an exhilarating cruise up the beautiful Navua River, past villages, farm lands, pristine tropical rainforest, deep gorges and canyons, meandering rapids and numerous cascading waterfalls. You may come across wild river ducks, white and black heron and other native birds. Fijian Village Tour A Fijian Warrior will escort you to the village meeting house (Bure). Experience age-old customs and traditions, a customary welcome yaqona (kava) ceremony which will be performed for you. This sacred ceremony is only performed to visiting high chiefs or very important visitors. You will get a history of the village established by lone Englishman John Humphrey Danford in the early 1800's. See war dance performances by the young men of the village. See native root crops, fruits, vegetables, herbal medicine and kava plants. Join in "taralala & tuboto" (Snake Dance). Shop for village handicraft souvenirs. Witness the unearthing of your lovo lunch (cooked underground) before enjoying this with other Fijian delicacies, local fruits and soft drinks. Watch woman plating Fijian mats. Visit a village pre-school kindergarten. Watch woman folk dances. Learn about coconut by-products, tapa painting and the farewell song - "Isa Lei".Note: On Sunday's the cultural dances will be excluded by the men & woman as its Sabbath and most of them will be attending Sunday Church. Magic Waterfall Navua River's biggest waterfall situated approximately 1 hour up the river. Only a short 5-minute walk into the wilderness to get to the first pool. For the more adventurous, the guides are there to help you to get to the bigger falls. Your tour company has the sole right from the native owners to use these waterfalls. Bamboo Rafting Leisurely ride on the unsinkable "HMS BILIBILI" a.k.a the HMS No Come Back. Explore the only way the local Fijian’s ancestors had to travel before roads or vehicles were introduced. A reenactment of centuries old only means of transport down river. This is a smooth thrilling ride with no motors used. Go with the flow on this minimum 30-minute ride. At the end of your tour you will be taken back to your cruise ship at the Port of Suva.
Nadi Tivua Island Cruise
Cruise, swim, explore and relax. Tivua Island is close enough to Nadi to be the perfect destination for an introduction to cruising the islands of Fiji. Set sail by tall ship to this pristine island, surrounded by 500 acres of spectacular coral reef. Tivua Island is a sanctuary for turtles during the nesting season, and is surrounded by a circle of white sandy beaches. Sailing aboard the brigantine Ra Marama you will be able to sunbathe in the bowsprit, watch for dolphins playing in the bow wave and enjoy the music and entertainment as you cruise. This historic tall ship, named after a famous nineteenth century Fijian war canoe, was built for the Governor General of Fiji in 1957. Upon arrival at Tivua Island, soak up the natural atmosphere where you can swim in the tropical waters, explore the island or simply relax on the pristine sandy beaches. If you're feeling energetic, a selection of water activities such as snorkeling or the use of canoes is included. You will also be able to indulge in a delicious buffet luncheon before the return sail to Nadi. Highlights Include:Morning and afternoon tea, music and entertainmentBuffet luncheon including barbecue chicken, whole baked fish, sausages, garden fresh salads, fruit, fresh baked bread rolls, local beer, wine and soft drinksYaqona (kava) welcome ceremonyGuided Snorkeling Tour and EquipmentGlass Bottom Boat Coral ViewingBeach volleyball, canoes and reef fishing
Garden of the Sleeping Giant, Sabeto Valley, Vuda Lookout Tour
This popular half day tour takes you into Nadi's scenic heartland through the beautiful Sabeto Valley to the Gardens of the Sleeping Giant, housing the largest and most varied orchid collection in Fiji. Then to Viseisei Village, the legendary landing site of the first Fijians where you will be shown through the village and handicraft displays. The Vuda Lookout affords a 360 degree bird's eye view of the West's mountain ranges, Nadi Bay, Nadi International Airport and the beautiful Yasawa Group of islands. Relax in a Fijian Bure and enjoy a tropical fruit juice and seasonal fruits from the orchard before returning to your hotel. The morning tour also includes a visit to the Namaka markets and Nadi temple.