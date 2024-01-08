For decades, Fiji has had a reputation as one of the most family-friendly destinations in the Pacific, and visiting with kids is an absolute delight.

Recently, it’s become a favorite destination for multigenerational family holidays, with vacationers of all ages drawn to its aquamarine waters, tropical weather, laid-back culture and growing range of soft adventure experiences, from swimming in waterfalls to snorkeling with sharks.

But ultimately, it’s the genuine sincerity and warmth of the Fijian people – and their inherent reverence for the importance of family – that makes this an unbeatable destination to visit with children.

Activities at many kids clubs are built around sharing aspects of Fijian culture © chameleonseye / Getty Images

What makes Fiji good for kids?

There’s no place more family-oriented than Fiji. Unless designated as an adults-only resort, you’ll find almost every resort, hotel, restaurant and public place is kid-friendly and welcoming to smaller babies. Many resorts have created award-winning kids clubs with dedicated spaces, chefs, facilities and staff, with programs and activities heavily influenced by sharing Fijian culture and learning about the fragile environment.

However, infrastructure in Fiji is basic and public amenities outside of the big resorts are very limited. While some resort areas have shops, it’s a good idea to bring enough baby medicine, formula, nappies and wipes to last the whole trip. Visitors can openly breastfeed, but modest dress, including covered shoulders, is the norm outside of the resorts.

The approach to life in Fiji is relaxed, so it’s important to go with the flow when it comes to "island time." Whether it’s departure and arrival times or waiting for service in a restaurant, expect things to take longer and go slower.

With its 300-plus islands stretched out over thousands of kilometers of ocean, getting around requires a little planning and patience. Some of the best island destinations for families involve boat transfers. Stops are frequent, transfers can be long and sea sickness does happen. Consider taking a carrier for transferring from ferry to tender, and a small stroller for easy day naps around the resort.

Where is best in Fiji for kids?

If you’ve never visited before, the big island of Viti Levu is the best Fiji island for kids, with most family-friendly resorts clustered in the west around Nadi. Denarau Island, just a short 20-minute drive from Nadi International Airport, fits the bill for most families wanting an easy resort holiday with generously-sized pools.

From Port Denarau Marina, guests can reach the Mamanuca and Yasawa Island resorts. Further south are the Coral Coast and spectacular interior regions including the Navua River and Sigatoka River. Beyond the main island, you’ll find Vanua Levu, popular with sailing families, and the garden island of Taveuni, known for its lush green interior and waterfalls.

Kids that can swim will love getting out and exploring Fiji's colorful coral and rich marine life © chameleonseye / Getty Images

Best things to do in Fiji with babies and toddlers

Fiji has always been a popular destination for parents traveling with babies and toddlers. The best resorts for families offer kids clubs and nanny services. Most base their activities on exploring Fijian culture, with some offering family programs you can experience together.

Denarau Island is a popular vacation destination for those with babies thanks to its easy access, five-star facilities and inclusive resorts. Youngsters love catching the thatched Bula Bus around the island and splashing at the Big Bula Waterpark, while there are cultural shows and family-friendly dining options at the Port Denarau Marina, as well as pharmacies and supermarkets for supplies.

For those who are keen to explore the islands (but need to be back at the resort for an afternoon nap) South Sea Cruises offers a short "Finding Nemo" morning cruise to the islands and back aimed at the baby and toddler set.

Best things to do in Fiji with school-age kids

For kids, a family holiday in Fiji is a unique introduction to an incredible underwater world. Along with snorkeling, paddling and sailing, there are ample opportunities to learn about marine ecosystems and conservation. Many resorts, like Nanuku near Pacific Harbour, offer kids the opportunity to plant coral and mangroves as part of its kids club program. Nearby, Kula Wild Adventure Park on the Coral Coast has a ranger for the day program, with kids getting up close to the colorful lories (a type of parrot), endangered Fijian iguanas and sea turtles.

Many family-friendly resorts are concentrated in the Mamanuca and Yasawa Island groups, but if you’re staying on the mainland, a day trip to the islands can give you a taste of the reef and a chance to swim in the azure waters.

Near Nadi, swim at Orchid Falls as part of the Sleeping Giant Safari tour. If you’re after a rainy day activity, visit Vanua Chocolate factory for a tour and tasting or explore the impressive Sri Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple in Nadi. The island's green interior is also worth exploring: Ecotrax tours use custom-made e-bikes to wind along the old railway tracks through the countryside.

Seeing the traditional way of life for Fijian families is a must for visitors of all ages. Day trips through Mick’s Fiji Tours include a visit to a village, meeting the chief, a cultural show with meke dancing and a kava ceremony. If you would like to stay longer, Yasawa Homestays offers the opportunity to stay in a local home for two days or more and can accommodate larger families.

From tree climbing to riding a zip line, there are many great things to do in Fiji for older children © Michele Westmorland / Getty Images

Best things to do in Fiji with tweens and teenagers

Fiji is often mistakenly seen as a young kids’ destination, but there’s plenty to keep tweens and teens amused too.

Head to the Navua River for a range of river-based adventures: thrill-seekers can go white water rafting on the Upper Navua or try traditional rafting on a Bilibili bamboo raft with Rivers Fiji. Head to the Sigatoka River for jet boating and a village visit with Sigatoka River Safari or try zip lining in the jungle near Nadi with Zip Fiji.

With a spectacular coral reef system, teenagers can hit the water and snorkel, or if they’re feeling more intrepid, take an introductory scuba dive with Subsurface Fiji. If they feel a need for speed, most resorts have jet skis for hire, while some resorts on the Coral Coast offer surfing lessons at spots like Natadola Beach, as well as trips to world-class reef breaks such as Cloudbreak for more experienced surfers.

Planning tips for traveling in Fiji with kids

If you plan to visit a village, pack clothes that cover your shoulders and pants or a skirt that sits below the knee. Modest dress is required in most villages, and once there, it’s important to avoid wearing a hat or sunglasses on your head, as this is considered an insult to the village chief.

Also, remember to stay hydrated. Fiji’s tropical weather and humidity can be challenging for little ones. Bring sunscreen with you, because it can be expensive and hard to source in certain areas.

Fiji has experienced a huge growth in visitor numbers, so it’s best to book popular tours, like Ecotrax, well in advance so you don’t miss out.