Welcome to Nadi
For some, this is twice too often and many people ensure their Nadi exposure is as brief as possible: this ramshackle town doesn't offer much, though it's a good place to stock up on supplies, plan trips and make use of facilities that may be lacking elsewhere.
Just north of downtown, between the mosque and the Nadi River, Narewa Rd leads west to Denarau island, where you’ll find Nadi’s top-end resorts. There’s also a busy tourist shopping and eating area at Denarau Marina, where boats depart for the Mamanuca and Yasawa Groups.
Top experiences in Nadi
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Nadi activities
Fijian Islands Snorkel Cruise with BBQ and Drinks from Nadi
Your cruise includes continental champagne breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and all beverages including beer and champagne, so come aboard, and let yourself be pampered for a day.This is the ultimate cruise to the Fijian islands. You'll visit Snorkel Island, located in the Mamanuca group.Take the opportunity to snorkel the coral reefs as all snorkel equipment including masks, snorkels and fins will be provided. Your cruise includes a continental breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and beverage service. All beverages are included, such as soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits along with tea, coffee, milk and fruit juices will be available during the entire day free of charge. Cruise Route: You'll visit a private and exclusive uninhabited 'schooner' island paradise plus you'll also sail by four additional islands namely Malamala, Vunavadra, Bounty and Treasure Islands within the Mamanuca groupChampagne Breakfast includes: Freshly baked scones, danish, toast, fresh fruit served with Champagne, fruit juices, coffee and tea BBQ Lunch includes: Chicken, fish, roast beef, sausages served with coleslaw, potato and tossed green salad, fresh bread, dessert and fresh fruit. All meals are freshly prepared on board by the chef. Click on "View Additional info" for hotel pickup times
Nadi Arrival Shared Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Nadi International Airport to your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Enjoy a Welcome meet and greet with a shell lei when you arrive in Fiji! When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Fiji hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Hotel pick up Areas: Area 1 - Nadi Hotels * Capricorn International Hotel * Mercure Nadi (Formerly Dominion) * Novotel Nadi (Formerly Mocambo) * Raffles Gateway Hotel * Nomads Tanoa Skylodge * Dulcinea Hotel Oasis * Tanoa International Hotel * Tokatoka Resort Hotel * Hexagon International Hotel, Spas & Villas (formally known as West Motor Inn) * Travellers Holiday Apartments * Trans International Hotel Area 2 - Denarau* Beachside Resort* Smugglers Cove Beach Resort&Hotel* Club Fiji Resort* Grand West's Villas * Sheraton Fiji Resort * Sheraton Denarau Villas * The Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa * The Terraces * Seaplane Base * Worldmark by Wyndham Resort (formally known as Trendwest) * Port Denarau * Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa * Radisson Blu Resort fiji * Fiji Beach Resort & Spa Managed by Hilton * Sonaisali Island Resort * Nadi Bay Resort Motel * Oasis Palms Hotel * Club Fiji Resort (Wailoaloa) * Grand West's Villas (Wailoaloa) * Smugglers Cove Beach Resort & Hotel (Wailoaloa) * Travellers Beach (Wailoaloa) * Blue Water Lodge (Wailoaloa) * Aquarius Pacific (Wailloaloa) * Tropic of Capricorn (Wailoaloa) * Wailoaloa Beach Resort * Beach Escape Villas (Wailoaloa) * Edgewater Backpackers (Wailoaloa) * Horizon Beach (Wailoaloa) * Driftin Hostel (Wailoaloa) Area 3 - Fijian Resort, Intercontinental Fiji Resort, Yatule Resort , Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay Area 4 - Outrigger on the Lagoon, Crows Nest Area 5 - The Naviti Resort, Warwick Resort and Spa, Tambua Sands, Hideaway Resort Area 6 - Lautoka, First Landing, Anchorage Beach Resort, Tanoa Waterfront Hotel Don't forget to book your Nadi Airport Departure Transfer.
Nadi Shared Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from your Nadi City, Port Denarau, Coral Coast, Sonaisali or Lautoka hotel to Nadi International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise the name of your Fiji hotel and your flight details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly and you will be provided with a voucher to present to the driver. You must call the supplier 24 - 48 hours prior to your transfer, to reconfirm exact pick up times and places.
Nadi Tivua Island Cruise
Cruise, swim, explore and relax. Tivua Island is close enough to Nadi to be the perfect destination for an introduction to cruising the islands of Fiji. Set sail by tall ship to this pristine island, surrounded by 500 acres of spectacular coral reef. Tivua Island is a sanctuary for turtles during the nesting season, and is surrounded by a circle of white sandy beaches. Sailing aboard the brigantine Ra Marama you will be able to sunbathe in the bowsprit, watch for dolphins playing in the bow wave and enjoy the music and entertainment as you cruise. This historic tall ship, named after a famous nineteenth century Fijian war canoe, was built for the Governor General of Fiji in 1957. Upon arrival at Tivua Island, soak up the natural atmosphere where you can swim in the tropical waters, explore the island or simply relax on the pristine sandy beaches. If you're feeling energetic, a selection of water activities such as snorkeling or the use of canoes is included. You will also be able to indulge in a delicious buffet luncheon before the return sail to Nadi. Highlights Include:Morning and afternoon tea, music and entertainmentBuffet luncheon including barbecue chicken, whole baked fish, sausages, garden fresh salads, fruit, fresh baked bread rolls, local beer, wine and soft drinksYaqona (kava) welcome ceremonyGuided Snorkeling Tour and EquipmentGlass Bottom Boat Coral ViewingBeach volleyball, canoes and reef fishing
Garden of the Sleeping Giant, Sabeto Valley, Vuda Lookout Tour
This popular half day tour takes you into Nadi's scenic heartland through the beautiful Sabeto Valley to the Gardens of the Sleeping Giant, housing the largest and most varied orchid collection in Fiji. Then to Viseisei Village, the legendary landing site of the first Fijians where you will be shown through the village and handicraft displays. The Vuda Lookout affords a 360 degree bird's eye view of the West's mountain ranges, Nadi Bay, Nadi International Airport and the beautiful Yasawa Group of islands. Relax in a Fijian Bure and enjoy a tropical fruit juice and seasonal fruits from the orchard before returning to your hotel. The morning tour also includes a visit to the Namaka markets and Nadi temple.
South Sea Island Day Cruise
South Sea Island is just 30 minutes from Port Denarau in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, and is pure paradise for lovers of fun, sun and water activities.Your options range from a two-hour excursion to a full-day tour – the choice is yours. Go windsurfing across the bay, or go kayaking in the lagoons. Put on some flippers and a mask and jump in the water – there are fantastic snorkeling opportunities even at low tide. If you want to go even deeper, take an introductory dive or certified dive, depending on your scuba level (additional cost – see Tour Options in "Important Info"). Hop aboard the semi-submersible boat for a ride under the waves and through the marine park -- be sure to keep a lookout for “Nemo” swimming among the coral gardens. When you’re ready to dry off, join a volleyball game, relax with a massage, laze on the white sandy beaches or be entertained by a Meke performance of traditional dance (except Sundays). You can also take an optional scenic cruise around the other Mamanuca Islands (additional cost – see Tour Options in "Important Info"). Lunch on the island is included – you’ll feast on a delicious barbecue with salads, and unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks throughout the day. This is a fantastic, fun-filled day with unlimited use of all the island facilities.