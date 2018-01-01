South Sea Island Day Cruise

South Sea Island is just 30 minutes from Port Denarau in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji, and is pure paradise for lovers of fun, sun and water activities.Your options range from a two-hour excursion to a full-day tour – the choice is yours. Go windsurfing across the bay, or go kayaking in the lagoons. Put on some flippers and a mask and jump in the water – there are fantastic snorkeling opportunities even at low tide. If you want to go even deeper, take an introductory dive or certified dive, depending on your scuba level (additional cost – see Tour Options in "Important Info"). Hop aboard the semi-submersible boat for a ride under the waves and through the marine park -- be sure to keep a lookout for “Nemo” swimming among the coral gardens. When you’re ready to dry off, join a volleyball game, relax with a massage, laze on the white sandy beaches or be entertained by a Meke performance of traditional dance (except Sundays). You can also take an optional scenic cruise around the other Mamanuca Islands (additional cost – see Tour Options in "Important Info"). Lunch on the island is included – you’ll feast on a delicious barbecue with salads, and unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks throughout the day. This is a fantastic, fun-filled day with unlimited use of all the island facilities.