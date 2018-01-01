Inland Village Tour - Kula Park - Sigatoka Sand Dunes - Natandola Beach

Your tour will commence at your resort at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Your first stop will be at Lawai Village, where you will be able to learn about the culture and people of Fiji. The villagers are proud of their traditional pottery making methods and will give you a demonstration as to how they create theses wonderful pieces of art. You will also be treated with a traditional Meke dance and Cava ceremony. You will then be making your way to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes with a final stop at Natadola Beach. Finally you will end your day at the Kula Wild Adventure Park.Our experienced tour guides will make your day an unforgettable, enjoyable, and relaxed experience. The 8 hour package includes: Return transfers from your resort Fully air-conditioned vehicle with driver/tour guide. Car seats available at your request Inclusive of entry fees and taxes to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park and Kula Wild Adventure Park Food available for purchase You will receive a 100% refund, should Macazo Group cancel your tour due to bad weather or operational reasons. Refunds will not be provided if you cancel your tour for any reasons, or for no shows and late arrivals.