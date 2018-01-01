Welcome to Natadola Beach
Local villagers tie up their horses under the trees near the car park and pounce on tourists as soon as they arrive. They are fairly persistent and you’ll shock them if you don’t want a horse ride – a gentle 45-minutes or so along the beach costs about $30. Graduating from the same school of high-pressure sales tactics are the coconut and seashell sellers. They’re great if you want coconuts or shells but tiring if you don’t.
Natadola Beach Tour with Veisabasaba Village And School Visit
After hotel pickup, your driver takes you on a scenic drive through Nadi Town.In town, you’ll visit the Rahmatullah Khan Muslim School, take part in a kava welcome ceremony, and watch entertainment provided by the villagers. After the village tour, stop at Natadola Beach and nibble light refreshments provided by your guide. Have time to relax on the beach, or choose from optional activities such as horse riding, beach massage, and snorkeling gear rental (own expense).Your guide can take you to resorts such as Natadola Beach Resort, Yatule Resort, or Intercontinental Resort and Spa where you can purchase lunch. At the end of seven hours, you tour ends with return to your hotel.
Inland Village Tour - Kula Park - Sigatoka Sand Dunes - Natandola Beach
Your tour will commence at your resort at 9:00am and will return at approximately 5:00pm. Your first stop will be at Lawai Village, where you will be able to learn about the culture and people of Fiji. The villagers are proud of their traditional pottery making methods and will give you a demonstration as to how they create theses wonderful pieces of art. You will also be treated with a traditional Meke dance and Cava ceremony. You will then be making your way to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes with a final stop at Natadola Beach. Finally you will end your day at the Kula Wild Adventure Park.Our experienced tour guides will make your day an unforgettable, enjoyable, and relaxed experience. The 8 hour package includes: Return transfers from your resort Fully air-conditioned vehicle with driver/tour guide. Car seats available at your request Inclusive of entry fees and taxes to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park and Kula Wild Adventure Park Food available for purchase You will receive a 100% refund, should Macazo Group cancel your tour due to bad weather or operational reasons. Refunds will not be provided if you cancel your tour for any reasons, or for no shows and late arrivals.