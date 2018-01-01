Welcome to Yasawa Group
The chain is composed of 20 or so sparsely populated and surprisingly barren islands. There are no roads, cars, banks or shops, and most of the locals live in small remote villages, surviving on agriculture and tourism for their livelihoods. Most resorts help make the tourist dollar go further by buying local crops or fish, supporting village schools or sponsoring older kids to get further education on the mainland.
While the majority of the Yasawas’ beaches are uniformly divine, the quality of accommodation deviates dramatically: a bure could be anything from a hut that you could blow down with a hair dryer to an upmarket villa with an outdoor shower. The variety of digs on offer – nightly stays range from $40 all the way up to $4000 – now attracts families and well-heeled couples to what was once the sole stomping ground of backpackers. Whatever the budget, it doesn’t take long for guests to fall into ‘Fiji time’, where two snorkels and a bash on the volleyball court constitutes a busy day at the beach.
Apart from ubiquitous island pastimes – book reading, hammock snoozing, cocktail sipping – the must-dos of the Yasawas include swimming with manta rays (in season) and a jaunt out to the mysterious Sawa-i-Lau caves.
The Yasawas are mostly hilly; four of the larger islands have summits close to 600m above sea level. While the relatively dry climate is a plus for visitors, the land is prone to drought. During such times, the need to conserve water is a priority, and you may be asked to take fewer and shorter showers.
Top experiences in Yasawa Group
Yasawa Group activities
Fiji Navala Village Tour, River, Swim, and Lunch
You will be picked up from your respective hotels before driving approximately 2.5-hours through Lautoka City, Ba Town and the beautiful valleys and picturesque hillsides and great views to Navala. Once at the top of the mountain range, you will have a great panoramic view of the Yasawa group of islands. Set amidst the stunning mountains on the Ba River, Navala is a 200 year old, picturesque village built in the old ways, preserving the traditional native ‘bure’ or thatched hut there are about 100 bures in total; Navala is home to roughly 1000 people. Once at the village, you will be welcomed in the traditional way with a welcome kava ceremony. You will then be taken on a guided tour of the village, the village school, mingle with the locals and hear old legends and stories of this beautiful, ancient village. This will be the perfect time to take pictures with the locals and the beautifully preserved homes they live in. You can then take a dip in the cool waters of the nearby river then lunch at the village. You will also witness various activities such as coconut tree climbing and also sample the cool coconut juice from a freshly picked coconut. All this and more before being dropped back to your hotel.