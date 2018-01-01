Welcome to Mamanuca Group
Though they’re valued more for their natural attributes than any contribution they make to the national culture, nobody could accuse the Mamanucas’ beauty of being shallow: kaleidoscopic coral reefs and masses of marine life await those who take the plunge into their crystal-clear waters. Despite the subsurface calm, the Mamanucas are also home to a collection of world-class surf breaks.
Back on sand, the islands have enough facilities, activities and adventure opportunities to satisfy every day-tripper (and there are a lot of them). Those who come to stay are welcomed with a bellowing bula! and sunny hospitality, whether they choose family-friendly, couples-only or budget accommodation.
Life here bears little resemblance to the realities experienced by most Fijians. Only two resort islands, Mana and Malolo, support Fijian villages, though tourists outnumber locals. Not that they mind – almost all resorts lease their land from local communities and so, while heavy physical and metaphorical rain clouds may hang over the mainland, the sun always shines on the magical Mamanucas.
Top experiences in Mamanuca Group
Mamanuca Group activities
Fijian Islands Snorkel Cruise with BBQ and Drinks from Nadi
Your cruise includes continental champagne breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and all beverages including beer and champagne, so come aboard, and let yourself be pampered for a day.This is the ultimate cruise to the Fijian islands. You'll visit Snorkel Island, located in the Mamanuca group.Take the opportunity to snorkel the coral reefs as all snorkel equipment including masks, snorkels and fins will be provided. Your cruise includes a continental breakfast, beach BBQ lunch and beverage service. All beverages are included, such as soft drinks, beer, wine and spirits along with tea, coffee, milk and fruit juices will be available during the entire day free of charge. Cruise Route: You'll visit a private and exclusive uninhabited 'schooner' island paradise plus you'll also sail by four additional islands namely Malamala, Vunavadra, Bounty and Treasure Islands within the Mamanuca groupChampagne Breakfast includes: Freshly baked scones, danish, toast, fresh fruit served with Champagne, fruit juices, coffee and tea BBQ Lunch includes: Chicken, fish, roast beef, sausages served with coleslaw, potato and tossed green salad, fresh bread, dessert and fresh fruit. All meals are freshly prepared on board by the chef. Click on "View Additional info" for hotel pickup times
Island Discovery Scenic Flight
There are over 300 islands in Fiji and the Mamanuca group of islands is closest to Nadi. This 35 minute tour lets you discover the beauty of Fiji and its magnificent islands, resorts and reefs as well as taking in the Mount Evans Ranges, waterfalls and rainforest. Get a bird’s-eye view of which resort you want to visit next! Islands you will probably see on this trip include; Malololailia, Malolo Levu, Castaway, Beachcomber, Treasure Island, South Sea Island and back to Denarau or Nadi. Our most popular trip scenic flight.Highlights of this trip include:-* Complimentary pick up & drop off at your Nadi or Denarau Hotel* 35 minutes helicopter flight with full commentary from your friendy pilot* Spectacular scenery of Denarua Marina, surrounding islands and beautiful coral reefs* Interior scenery of Vitu Levu including the Mt Evans ranges and waterfalls (during the rainy season)* Plenty of photo opportunities, make sure you take your camera!