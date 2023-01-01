Musket Cove Marina

This excellent marina attracts yachties from all over the world. There are 27 moorings ($15 per day), 25 marina berths (from $2 per metre, per day), dockside fuel and water (0.10 cents per litre, though this can be limited in the dry season), drop-mail services, a laundry, rubbish disposal, hot showers, book swap, bike hire ($30/150 per day/week), a noticeboard and limited repair services.

The Trader Market Store stocks fresh goods and groceries; the attached coffee shop makes a mean cuppa, and serves light lunches on the verandah overlooking the marina. Bulk alcohol is available at Dick's Place.

The Musket Cove Yacht Club hosts the famous Fiji Regatta Week every September.