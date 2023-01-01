Lomolomo Guns

There is an abandoned battery of guns at Lomolomo, on a low rise at the foot of the Sabeto Mountains. Built in WWII to protect Nadi Bay, they are hardly a ‘must see’, but the walk up the hill offers some fine views across sugar-cane fields to the Yasawa Group. To get there, take the second turn-off on the right, 400m after the Lomolomo police post on the main road. Follow the dirt road to the bright pink house and continue the last few hundred metres on foot. The police will happily point you in the right direction – the guns were visible from their post until a palm tree grew too tall.