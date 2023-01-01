Sri Krishna Kaliya Temple

Fiji has the highest percentage of Hare Krishnas per capita in the world and this temple is the foremost International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the South Pacific. Visitors are welcome anytime, but an interesting time to visit is during the noon puja (prayer) on Sunday. Sit according to your gender and expect a whole lot of drum beating, bell ringing, conch blowing and chanting, which is the way Krishnas approach God and achieve transcendental bliss.

Keep a donation handy for the tray that a child circulates at the end of the service. Everyone, whether giving money or not, is invited to the 1pm vegetarian lunch that follows.