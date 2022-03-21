This year-round waterpark is tons of fun for the kids (or the slightly built adult: weight limit 85kg), with bright, cartoonish inflatable waterslides,…
Denarau Island
This small island (2.55 sq km) is laden with fancy resorts manicured to perfection with heavenly pools and designer suites. Although it’s only 6km west of Nadi town, the disparity couldn’t be starker: staying here offers little insight into everyday Fijian life. But to splash some cash, get spoiled and avoid Nadi, then Denarau is the place to go. Be warned – what the resorts don’t advertise is that Denarau is built on reclaimed mangrove mudflats; most of the beach has dark-grey sand and murky water unsuitable for snorkelling.
Yachties are welcome at the busy Denarau Marina, where moorings are $20 per day, and berths cost from $2.75 per 10m per day. Catamarans and ferries depart to and from here for the offshore islands.
Explore Denarau Island
- BBig Bula Inflatable Waterpark
This year-round waterpark is tons of fun for the kids (or the slightly built adult: weight limit 85kg), with bright, cartoonish inflatable waterslides,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Denarau Island.
See
Big Bula Inflatable Waterpark
This year-round waterpark is tons of fun for the kids (or the slightly built adult: weight limit 85kg), with bright, cartoonish inflatable waterslides,…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Denarau Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.