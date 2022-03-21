This small island (2.55 sq km) is laden with fancy resorts manicured to perfection with heavenly pools and designer suites. Although it’s only 6km west of Nadi town, the disparity couldn’t be starker: staying here offers little insight into everyday Fijian life. But to splash some cash, get spoiled and avoid Nadi, then Denarau is the place to go. Be warned – what the resorts don’t advertise is that Denarau is built on reclaimed mangrove mudflats; most of the beach has dark-grey sand and murky water unsuitable for snorkelling.

Yachties are welcome at the busy Denarau Marina, where moorings are $20 per day, and berths cost from $2.75 per 10m per day. Catamarans and ferries depart to and from here for the offshore islands.