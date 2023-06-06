Suva

Suva (soo-va) is the heart of Fiji, home to half of the country’s urban population and the largest city in the South Pacific. It's a lush green city on a hilly peninsula, that gets more than its fair share of rain, and has a vibrant cultural scene.

  • Waterfall in a park, Waisila Falls, Colo-I-Suva Forest Park, Viti Levu, Fiji

    Colo-i-Suva Forest Park

    Suva

    Colo-i-Suva (pronounced tholo-ee-soo-va) is a 2.5-sq-km oasis of lush rainforest teeming with tropical plants and vivid and melodic bird life. The 6.5km…

  • Fiji Museum

    Fiji Museum

    Suva

    This museum offers a great journey into Fiji’s historical and cultural and evolution. To enjoy the exhibits in chronological order, start with the…

  • Produce stall at Suva Municipal Market

    Suva Municipal Market

    Suva

    It’s the beating heart of Suva and a great place to spend an hour or so poking around with a camera. The boys with barrows own the lanes and they aren’t…

  • Mariamma Temple

    Mariamma Temple

    Suva

    The South Indian fire-walking festival is held here during July or August. Of all Fiji's cultural rituals, the extraordinary art of fire walking is…

  • Interior of the Assambly of Fiji in the city of Suva. Viti Levu island. Oceania.

    Parliament of Fiji

    Suva

    Opened in June 1992, the parliament complex must be one of the world’s most striking political hubs. It was designed in the post-1987 atmosphere. The aim…

  • Fiji, Suva, Exterior vew of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

    Roman Catholic Cathedral

    Suva

    This 1902 cathedral is built from sandstone imported from Sydney and is one of Suva’s most prominent landmarks.

  • Albert Park

    Albert Park

    Suva

    Charles Kingsford Smith was the first aviator to cross the Pacific, flying in his little Fokker trimotor, The Southern Cross, from California to Australia…

  • University of the South Pacific

    University of the South Pacific

    Suva

    While not necessarily a must-see from a tourist’s perspective, this is the foremost provider of tertiary education to the island nations of the Pacific…

A sailboat in the water surrounding a green island in Fiji

Beaches

Fast-track Fiji: making the most of a stopover

Nov 28, 2018 • 5 min read

