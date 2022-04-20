Coral Coast

The clear coral waters off the Coral Coast.

Overview

A wide bank of coral offshore gives this stretch of coast between Korotogo and Pacific Harbour its name. Flanked by waves of richly vegetated hills and a fringing reef that drops off dramatically into the deep blue of the South Pacific Ocean, it’s the most scenic slice of the Queens Road and resorts of all standards exploit the views. That said, the Coral Coast’s beaches are poor cousins to those on Fiji’s smaller islands and most swimming is done in hotel pools. Many travellers prefer to focus on inland and other highlights, such as the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, Tavuni Hill Fort, Sigatoka Valley and, near Pacific Harbour, river trips in the Namosi Highlands and diving in the Beqa Lagoon. Lounging in a resort is also a prime pursuit in these parts.

  • Viti Levu, Western Division, Fiji, Pacific

    Tavuni Hill Fort

    Coral Coast

    Although there are many forts like it scattered all over Fiji, Tavuni Hill Fort is the most accessible for visitors. Built in the 18th century by Tongan…

  • Baby Hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), Nadi, Fiji

    Kula Eco Park

    Coral Coast

    This wildlife sanctuary showcases some magnificent wildlife. This includes Fiji’s only native land mammal, the Fijian flying fox; and an aviary full of…

  • Sigatoka Sand Dunes

    Sigatoka Sand Dunes

    Coral Coast

    One of Fiji's natural highlights, these impressive dunes are a ripple of peppery monoliths skirting the shoreline near the mouth of the Sigatoka River…

A shark surrounded by yellow and black-striped fish, as well as lots of black and white fish

Wildlife & Nature

Shark diving in Fiji’s Beqa Lagoon

Dec 20, 2018 • 6 min read

