Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Westend61
‘Tropical paradise’ might be the most hackneyed cliché in the travel-writing world, but there’s no getting away from it here: the Mamanuca islands tick every box, with brochure-blue seas and beaches so brilliant they’re Hollywood celebrities unto themselves. With romance, relaxation and a disproportional number of fantastic resorts on offer, the Mamanuca group is unsurprisingly one of Fiji’s most popular destinations.
Mamanuca Group
This excellent marina attracts yachties from all over the world. There are 27 moorings ($15 per day), 25 marina berths (from $2 per metre, per day),…
Mamanuca Group
Little island home to an exclusive surf resort geared towards the American market.
Mamanuca Group
The private resort on this heart-shaped island reserved for surfers.
Filter by interest:
Get to the heart of Mamanuca Group with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Fiji $24.99