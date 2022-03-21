Shop
Rugged, remote and more dramatic than the sugardrop islands of the Mamanucas, the mighty Yasawas were once off-limits to all but those determined to play out their Robinson Crusoe fantasies. Today, ferries, cruise ships and seaplanes make daily deposits of sun-and-fun-seekers keen to explore both its looming landscapes and eminently diveable depths.
Yasawa Group
Sawa-i-Lau is an odd limestone island amid a string of high volcanic islands. The underwater limestone is thought to have formed a few hundred metres…
Yasawa Group
The most famous of all the Yasawas’ beaches, the Blue Lagoon is crystalline, glossy and well-deserving of its star status (and role in the 1980 film of…
