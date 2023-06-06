Shop
Shutterstock / Andy Dean Photography
Taveuni is renowned as Fiji’s Garden Island, though its tangled, steamy interior is more reminiscent of a prehistoric jungle than anything that might yield to a hedgetrimmer and set of pruning shears. Hot and often wet, this impossibly green volcanic bump is covered by a riotous quilt of palms, monster ferns and tropical wildflowers, one of which – the tagimaucia – is found nowhere else on earth. Its dense rainforest is a magnet for colourful bird life.
Taveuni
Framed by thick, ridiculously green jungle, these three waterfalls (also known as the Bouma Falls) epitomise the 'Garden Island' epithet Taveuni is famous…
Taveuni
This national park protects over 80% of Taveuni's total area, covering about 150 sq km (57 sq mi) of rainforest and coastal forest. The park includes the…
Taveuni
Wahooo! This awesome natural slide is a ton of fun. Slide down on your bum or attempt it standing up, like the local kids. Either way, you’ll end up in a…
Taveuni
Lake Tagimaucia is in an old volcanic crater in the mountains above Somosomo. Masses of vegetation float on the lake (823m above sea level), and the…
Taveuni
Founded by two Canadian expats, Civa produces black – as well as unusual blue, green and pink – pearls from their 55-hectare farm. Ninety-minute boat…
Taveuni
At 1195m, this is the island’s second-highest mountain. On a clear day the views from the peak are fantastic: it’s possible to see Lake Tagimaucia and the…
Taveuni
Though Fiji adheres to the single time convention, the International Dateline cuts straight through Taveuni, offering visitors a great photo-op and the…
Great Council of Chiefs' Meeting Hall
Taveuni
The Great Council of Chiefs’ meeting hall (bure bose) was built in Somosomo in 1986 for the gathering of chiefs from all over Fiji.
