Shutterstock / Andy Dean Photography

Taveuni is renowned as Fiji’s Garden Island, though its tangled, steamy interior is more reminiscent of a prehistoric jungle than anything that might yield to a hedgetrimmer and set of pruning shears. Hot and often wet, this impossibly green volcanic bump is covered by a riotous quilt of palms, monster ferns and tropical wildflowers, one of which – the tagimaucia – is found nowhere else on earth. Its dense rainforest is a magnet for colourful bird life.

  • Fiji, Tavoro National Park, Taveuni Island, Middle Bouma Falls

    Tavoro Waterfalls

    Taveuni

    Framed by thick, ridiculously green jungle, these three waterfalls (also known as the Bouma Falls) epitomise the 'Garden Island' epithet Taveuni is famous…

  • Bouma Falls, Island of Taveuni, Fiji

    Bouma National Heritage Park

    Taveuni

    This national park protects over 80% of Taveuni's total area, covering about 150 sq km (57 sq mi) of rainforest and coastal forest. The park includes the…

  • Waitavala Water Slide

    Waitavala Water Slide

    Taveuni

    Wahooo! This awesome natural slide is a ton of fun. Slide down on your bum or attempt it standing up, like the local kids. Either way, you’ll end up in a…

  • Lake Tagimaucia

    Lake Tagimaucia

    Taveuni

    Lake Tagimaucia is in an old volcanic crater in the mountains above Somosomo. Masses of vegetation float on the lake (823m above sea level), and the…

  • Civa Pearl Farm

    Civa Pearl Farm

    Taveuni

    Founded by two Canadian expats, Civa produces black – as well as unusual blue, green and pink – pearls from their 55-hectare farm. Ninety-minute boat…

  • Des Voeux Peak

    Des Voeux Peak

    Taveuni

    At 1195m, this is the island’s second-highest mountain. On a clear day the views from the peak are fantastic: it’s possible to see Lake Tagimaucia and the…

  • International Dateline

    International Dateline

    Taveuni

    Though Fiji adheres to the single time convention, the International Dateline cuts straight through Taveuni, offering visitors a great photo-op and the…

Art

The Fantasy Island filming location is totally dreamy in real life

Feb 6, 2020 • 3 min read

